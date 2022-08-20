Banxico will ‘copy the task’ to the Fed with the interest rate, advances Jonathan Heath – El Financiero

It is very likely that the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) follow in the footsteps of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed), said Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath In an interview.

The central bank of Mexico equaled the last two hikes of 75 basis points fed, and last week raised its key interest rate to an all-time high of 8.5 percent. Banxico traditionally emulates Fed rate hikes to prevent large amounts of capital from leaving the country and weakening the peso.

“The number one indicator that we’re looking at is what the Fed does. I would say it’s likely that if the Fed raises 50, it’s a given that we raise 50 (points),” Heath told Bloomberg News late Thursday. “If the Fed raises 75, we will have a very interesting discussion. And I guess I can only speak for myself, I can’t speak for everyone else, but We’ll probably do what the Fed does”.

Heath said he will vote to match the Fed’s move, either 50 basis points or 75 basis points. Banxico started raising its rate well before the Fed, in June of last year, but Heath said Mexico should stay in line with its northern neighbor for at least the rest of 2022.

Investors are assigning similar odds to a half-point or three-quarters hike by the Fed in September, based on the prices of futures contracts tied to the United States.

“My perception is that we cannot afford to separate for at least the next six months, at least until the end of the year. I wouldn’t even consider it,” Heath said. The first half of 2023 will be “data-driven.”

The forecast of the market that the tightening cycle will end with the rate at 9.5 percent it’s a “good projection” of what could happen, Heath said, adding that the board didn’t really discuss the issue and it will depend heavily on the data. He indicated that he would probably try to keep the terminal rate “as long as possible” before cutting it, to ensure that inflation is really under control. While the bank may cut rates next year, it is more likely to do so in 2024, he said.

At its previous meeting, the board had signaled an increase of 75 basis points in line with a more hawkishHowever, in his statement after last week’s meeting, he softened that warning. Heath claimed that the market “perfectly got the message”e that the language change meant that “we’re not sure we’re going to keep going up to 75, and most likely it’s going to be 50.”

The inflation hit its fastest pace in more than 21 years in July, with 8.15 percent, more than twice the upper limit of the bank’s target rate of 3 percent, plus or minus one point. Heath said that he anticipates that price growth peaks in August or September.

Mexico will probably show more inertia in slowing down inflation than the US due to factors such as insecurity, the lack of competition in its economy and the increases in the minimum wage planned by the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The bank expects inflation to peak at 8.5 percent in the third quarter of this year, before falling to 3.2 percent by the end of 2023. Private-sector economists are less optimistic, expecting inflation to stand at 4.5 percent by the end of next year.

Until now, Banxico has increased 4.5 percentage points in 14 monthsstarting with small increases of 25 basis points and recently tripling that speed.

Mexico’s economy continued to grow slowly in the first half of the year, even as the US economy contracted. Heath says there is a 50-50 chance that Mexico will go into a recession, but if it does, it would be a “shallow” recession.