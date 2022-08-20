At what time to see the possible debuts of Orbelín Pineda with AEK and Jorge Sánchez with Ajax, by Star + and ESPN?

Orbelín Pineda and Jorge Sánchez are ready to have minutes in their new clubs and thus experience the excitement of the Greek Super League and the Eredivisie.

Orbelin Pineda Y Jorge Sanchez will be able to debut this weekend with the AEK Athens and the Ajaxrespectively, in meetings that you can follow through ESPN and Star+.

Both Mexican elements are ready to have minutes in their new clubs and thus live the emotion of the Greece Super League and the Eredivisie.

Orbelin Pineda finished the preseason with AEKteam he leads Matias Almeida, and this Saturday, sharp at 1:30 p.m. Star+), time from central Mexico, will debut against Minewhich will be the first day of the Greece Super League.

The ‘Wizard’, as the Mexican midfielder is known, had a good pre-season with the Greek team and hopes to continue with the positive feelings during the first half of the tournament, as he hopes to confirm his place in the final list of Gerardo Martino for Qatar 2022.

Orbelín Pineda and Jorge Sánchez -double photo- ESPN

the letter of Pineda Belongs to Celta Vigo, a group to which he arrived in January 2022 and with which he signed for five years; However, he did not find the desired regularity and, given that, he went out on loan in search of minutes.

Was the ‘Peeled’ Almeyda who gave an opportunity to orbelin so that he could have that continuity on the court, well Edward Coudetstrategist of CelticI did not have their services.

The Mexican responded to the confidence of the Argentine and in the preseason scored three goals and had outstanding performances. Now, he begins his official journey in a new league and has in mind to attend the World Cup.

On the other hand, Jorge Sanchez he is one hundred percent physically and available so that this Sunday he debuts with the Ajax on the Eredivisie.

After completing all the immigration and work procedures, the defender was finally able to spend the whole week with his teammates and can be taken into account by the strategist Alfred Schreuder.

Sanchez He is the second Mexican who reaches the set of amsterdam after he joined Edson Alvarezwho is the undisputed starter and one of the favorite players of the Dutch fans.

The side can have minutes, if he considers it so Schreuderthis Sunday at 07:30 am (by ESPN1), time from the center of Mexicowhen the Ajax visit Sparta Rotterdam in what will be the third date of the Dutch championship.

Jorge Sanchez is in the call and made the trip with the rest of the team, so he can have his first official opportunity to play in Europe.