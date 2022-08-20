Ashton Kutcher: what is vasculitis, the disease that left the actor without sight or hearing | FAME

Ashton Kutcher He is one of the most recognized actors in Hollywood. Not only because of his work in big productions such as “Two and a Half Men”, “Friends with Benefits” or “The Butterfly Effect”, but also because of his solid marriage with his colleague Mila Kunis. For this reason, a recent revelation about the state of health of the 44-year-old actor which has generated a lot of concern among his fans.

Thus, in an official preview of the adventure program in which he participates, the ex-husband of Demi Moore confessed that he battled for a year against a rare autoimmune disease, which affected his vision, hearing and sense of balance.

Want to know more about what he revealed? Then in the following lines, find out what vasculitis isthe disease that left the actor without sight or hearing Ashton Kutcher.

Ashton Kutcher confessed that he battled a rare autoimmune disease for a year. (Photo: AFP)

ASHTON KUTCHER’S TESTIMONY ON VASCULITIS

Recently, Access Hollywood published an exclusive preview of an upcoming chapter of “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge”, a National Geographic program hosted by Bear Gryll’s and where he participates Ashton Kutcher. In the audiovisual, this “celeb” from the United States gave her testimony about the rare autoimmune disorder that she developed.

“Two years ago, I had this strange and super rare form of vasculitis, which left me without vision, it destroyed my hearing, my whole balance. (…) The minute you start to see that the obstacles there are to give you what you need, then life starts to be fun. You start to surf above the problems, instead of living below them”he explained.

In this way, the interpreter stated that he took about a year rebuild each of his senses again, always trying to find the positive side of the difficult situation he was going through.

“You don’t appreciate the things you have until you lose them. She didn’t know if she was going to be able to see again, if she was going to be able to hear again. He didn’t know if she could walk again. I feel lucky to be alive”said.

Ashton Kutcher said he feels “lucky to be alive” (Photo: AFP)

WHAT IS VASCULITIS?

Vasculitis is a term that encompasses a group of rare diseases What do they have in common inflammation of the blood vesselswhich restricts blood flow and causes damage to organs and some tissues.

Although there are several types of vasculitis and most are rare, it can affect more than one vital organ. In addition, it is known that it can be of short or long duration.

Vasculitis can affect anyone, although some types are more common among certain age groups. Kawasaki disease, for example, occurs only in children. Giant cell arteritis, on the other hand, only occurs in adults over 50 years of age.

ASHTON KUTCHER FEELS FULLY RECOVERED

After this experience, Ashton has made it clear that he feels fully recovered And he won’t let this condition hold him back. In that sense, he affirms that he will always see growth opportunities in every problem he faces.

Currently, the actor enjoys spending time with the family he built next door. Mila Kunis and his sons Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood. In addition, she has shared on social networks his next participation in the new york marathonwhich will take place on November 6, 2022.

Before there are a bunch of rumours/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up) I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good. Moving on. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 9, 2022

LEARN MORE ABOUT ASHTON KUTCHER

PERSONAL DATA OF ASHTON KUTCHER

Birth name: Christopher Ashton Kutcher

Date of birth: February 7, 1978

Age: 44 years

Place of birth: Cedar Rapids, Iowa, United States

U.S. citizenship

Wife: Mila Kunis (matr. 2015)

Actor Ashton Kutcher was born on February 7, 1978 (Photo: AFP)

