Ashton Kutcher revealed that he is “lucky to be alive” after an illness

One of the most praised actors of the seventh art, made a statement in an episode of National Geographic’s “Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge”, which left his followers stunned.

As it turns out, the actor revealed that about a few years ago he was diagnosed with a rare disease.

“About two years ago, I had this weird, super weird form of vasculitis, which took away my vision, took away my hearing, took away my balance,” he told show host Bear Grylls.

“You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone… Until you say, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to see again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to hear again, I don’t know if’ I’ll never be able to walk again.‘” he assured.

“The moment you start to see your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right? (…) You start to navigate above your problems instead of living below them, ”she specified.

It should be noted that the program hosted by Bear Grylls is a survival series in which each chapter meets a celebrity to live an adventure together.

What is vasculitis?

According to the US National Library of Medicine, MedlinePlus“is an inflammation of the blood vessels”, which is due to the reaction of the immune system against them.

The entity indicates that it is produced by a disease, or perhaps, a drug. Among the complications of this condition, there is the difficulty that blood has to pass due to the swelling of the vessels. Its danger is such that it can cause an aneurysm, which is understood as an “abnormal widening of the walls of an artery”.

The Kutcher and Kunis revelations

About a year ago, in an episode of the podcast Armchair Expert, celebrity couple, Ashton Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, discussed their bathing habits.

Dax Shepard, host of the show, told his partner, Monica Padman, that using soap every day removes natural oils from the body. Premise that Kutcher and Kunis agreed with, revealing that they don’t shower every day.

Surprised by the confession, Shepard asked, “Who taught you not to bathe?” The actress herself replied, “I didn’t have hot water when I was a kid, so I didn’t take much showers anyway.” And then she added: “When I had children, I didn’t bathe them every day either.”

“I was never the mother who bathed her newborn children,” added Mila Kunis. For his part, the actor That ’70s Show, explained that they both have a system for determining how often they bathe their children: “If you can see dirt on them, bathe them. Otherwise, it doesn’t make sense.”

Ashton Kutcher said he cleans his “underarms and crotch every day and nothing else.” He added that he tends to “splash a little water in my face after a workout to get all the salt out.”. For her part, Mila Kunis said that she washes her face twice a day, in part because of a problem she has had with acne.

It should be noted that Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood are the two children that the celebrity couple has.

After the statements by Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, which some considered controversial, several users of the social network Twitter spread memes that, with some humor, referred to what the actors shared in said dialogue.