Ariana Grande launches the new God is a Woman skin care line

One year after the launch of the “rem beauty” line, the American pop star has created a new body collection in collaboration with the Ulta Beauty chain. It is inspired by its fragrance of the same name and will be available starting August 28th

Ariana Grande expands its presence in the world of beauty with the launch of “God is a Woman”, a new skin care line for the body inspired by the fragrance of the same name.

In the wake of the success of “rem beauty”, which includes a wide range of make-up and body and hair care products, Ariana Grande has created the perfume “God is a Woman”. Launched on the market last fall, it is made up of 91% natural, cruelty free and vegan ingredients.

“God is a Woman”, the new skin care line by Ariana Grande

The fruity and floral notes of the perfume are also found in the new skin care products of the homonymous line, which will be available from next 28 August. The “God is a Woman” collection will be for sale on the Ulta website, the famous American chain of beauty shops, and in the Ulta shops starting from 28 August.

“For years, Ulta Beauty customers have loved Ariana Grande fragrances. We know they will welcome the “God is a Woman” body collection with the same passion and enthusiasm“. These are the words of Penny Coy, Ulta Beauty’s vice president of merchandising. “As a proud retail partner, we are delighted to exclusively offer this extension to an already beloved brand that will offer our customers even more opportunities to discover self-care essentials that smell great and still feel. better”.

The “God is a Woman” line includes an exfoliating body scrub which softens the skin, a rich and soothing body oil, a multipurpose cream for hands and body And a Deluxe Travel Spray. “Creating fragrances and developing products that I love and that I can share with my fans is such a rewarding creative process”said Ariana Grande. “My favorite part of my personal routine includes exfoliating with the body scrub and finishing with our moisturizing lotion or body oil. I am obsessed with this line and especially with the scrub, as it is about nourishing and taking care of your skin. I am so excited that everyone can try this collection ”.