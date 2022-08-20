Anne Hathaway exudes beauty in photo shoot with denim look

Anne Hathaway she was all smiles and glamor during a recent collaboration with fashion magazine Elle France for the July issue of the publication.

She shot a photo shoot full of elegance, fashion and style dressed in luxury look, within a summer theme in which denim and fresh fabrics and garments were the protagonists.

One of the outfits that stood out was a crop top of sorts bustier Made by pradawhich consisted of a small garment with a deep neckline, thick straps and a slightly uncovered back.

She added earrings and a diamond necklace made in the shape of a snake by bvlgariluxury brand focused on jewelry of which Hathaway is the image.

Another outfit was that of a beige knitted top with the logo of Dolce and Gabbana embroidered on the front. The translucent garment had thick straps and hook embroidery along the edges of the sleeves and the circular neckline; she paired it with ripped mom pants over the legs and white sneakers.

As in all the photos, he wore bvlgari jewelry in gold, silver and diamond-encrusted tones.

The stylist Hortense Manga was the author of the outfits of the star of The Devil Wears Prada; chose luxury brands like prada, Miu miu, Dior Y bvlgari.

She showed off her beauty with light makeup that helped highlight her white complexion, she used tanned blush and lipstick. nakedas well as brown shadows on the eyelids and a fine cat eyes that highlighted her honey-colored eyes.

She also wore her chocolate-colored hair parted in the middle and slightly wavy locks on her shoulders.

“Honestly, I find it hard to understand this almost obsessive idea we have about age. I’m going to be 40 this year, so what? interview.

Anne joined Elle France to promote your recent work on Armageddon Timethe director’s new film James Gray and in which he acts with Jeremy Strong, Anthony Hopkins, Robert de Niro Y Jessica Chastain.

In previous weeks, the actress traveled to Cannes Film Festival for the anticipated opening and where it obtained a nomination for the Palm of Gold.

Armageddon Time It is set in the 1980s, before the presidency of Ronald Reagan. Gray gives glimpses of his childhood in Queens, New York, so it’s biographical, touching on themes like loyalty, goals of the American dream, and friendships.

The actress of one day has been keeping busy working between sets on the film She Came To Me in New York, same in which he acts together with Peter DinklageMarisa Tomei, Brian d’Arcy James, and Joanna Kulig.

According to the first synopses, She Came To Me tells the story of a composer suffering from writer’s block who is inspired after having an affair.

Hathaway plays a woman named Patricia, while the star of game of thrones is the writer Steven.

Before the Cannes Film Festival, Anne was seen with Dinklage filming on the streets of Manhattanwith a set set in autumn.

MA