Angelina Jolie’s bruises after her fight with Brad Pitt come to light

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt they were one of the most stable and desired marriages in the world of cinema, but since they ended their relationship in September 2016, they have not stopped being on everyone’s lips for their continuous polemics. The complicated divorce process they are having, the battle for the custody of the children and now the publication of some photographs of bruises on Angelina’s body are some of the intense struggles of the ex-partner.

With respect to latest scandalthe blows to Angelina’s body, could have been the final spark to blow up the relationship. The event took place after an alleged discussion on the couple’s private jet in 2016. Specifically, the actress reiterates that she suffered physical and verbal aggression and a threatening attitude throughout the trip and in the presence of her six children.

The medium ‘Page Six’ has reported that the actress wants to know the reason whydespite having filed the report of injuries after the flight from Nice to the United States and the testimony of the children, The FBI dropped charges against Pitt.. According to the same medium, Angelina filed a lawsuit under another name, Jane Doe, requesting documents related to the investigation of the incident to find out the reasons that led the FBI not to accuse the actor and to close the investigation.

Pitt was not stable

Regarding Brad, the protagonist of ‘Malfica’ pointed out that was drinkingand was completely“gone”. In addition, he added that at one point he took her to the bathroom, where “I grabbed her by the head and shoulders” and what a scream “you’re screwing this family”. Not satisfied with this, Jolie also points out that the actor caused material damage to the aircraft worth 24,900 euros.

Finally, today, two black and white photographs have come to light in which you can see the alleged bruises that Angelina claimed to suffer on her elbow and arms. Nevertheless, This has not affected Pitt at all, who continues to deny all the accusations that his ex-wife has made against him..