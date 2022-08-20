Andrew Garfield is photographed shirtless and this is how his fans reacted

Andrew Garfieldremembered for starring in ‘The Amazing Spiderman’ in 2012 with Emma Stone, surprised his followers with a photo in which he posed with a shirt, revealing the worked muscles he has, causing Internet users to create images about his feelings.

It was through Twitter that the account @GeekZoneGZ who published it, and accompanied it with a brief text, in which he mentioned that the photo was of the day, and that highlighted the age of the actor, who at more than 40 years old still has an athletic body, which he revealed in said publication.

‘Andrew Garfield He is almost 40 years old. This photo is from today. What this man does not make sense,’ reads the tweet.

The comments were immediate, as some Internet users reacted comically to the photograph of the famous, as some made memes with reference to the sensuality they saw in him, in addition to making it clear that the man maintains his attractiveness.

For example, the account @StarcoVision was one of those that reacted to the image, where he reposted the photo of Andrew Garfield and then where a person appears licking his phone.

“Me seeing this photo of Andrew Garfield,” read the message from the Twitter user.

Likewise, other netizens indicated that “in their 20s, they look destroyed” compared to the actor, and another publication showed an image with a sign that had the legend “Hot”.

CG