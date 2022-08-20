Andrew Garfield is birthday and these are five movies to celebrate

Born on August 20 in Los Angeles and raised in Epsom, England, Andrew Russel Garfield He is one of the spoiled actors thanks to his friendliness and talent, but without a doubt, playing the role of Peter Parkers added points.

At just 39 years old, Garfield has a prolific career that includes theater, television and film. Two Oscar nominations, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA, because in addition to swinging on the web of Spiderman, he developed other roles in which he proved to have “boards” to go from comedy to drama with ease.

That’s why we will recommend five movies that you will surely like and if we forget some, leave a comment.

The Social Network (2010)

Commission Eduardo Saverin partner of Mark Zuckerberg as creators of Facebook in the film The Social Networknot only earned him a nomination for the Golden Globe and the BAFTA awards.

Boy A (2007)

Film directed by Jonathan Trigell and based on a true story, Andrew Garfield stars as an ex-convict who committed a crime at a very young age and tries to reclaim his life and defend his family from the greed of a real estate agent. A highly recommended drama that put Garfield in the hands of a BAFTA award.

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! (2021)

If you like drama and musical comedy, this film directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda in which Andrew Garfield works alongside Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Judith Light and Vanessa Hudgens. Despite being somewhat overshadowed by the pandemic, this film racked up several nominations and awards. You can watch it on Netflix

To The Last Man (2016)

Beyond the awards, this film is truly moving for Garfield’s performance as Desmond Doss This war story directed by Mel Gobson tells the true story of a Doss, the sergeant who, despite receiving all the military training, refuses to raise arms.

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Although he did not receive a large number of awards, Robert Redford directed great artists such as Meryl Streep and Tom Cruise, Michael Peña, Derek Luke and a very young Andrew Garfield. Without big jumps or flashy scenes, this film criticizes the US political system, addresses ethics, personal and professional aspirations. You can watch it on Prime Video.

As an extra and to close we leave the trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home in which Andrew Garfield had an appearance that applauded, we applaud the fans of the Cinematic Universe of MarvelWell, finally and thanks to the multiverse we were able to see it together with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire.