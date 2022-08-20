Andrew Garfield birthday! Three movies he stars in and where to watch them

¡Andrew Garfield turns 39 years old! It seems like it was yesterday when we saw him put himself in the shoes of Peter Parker, but the truth is that by then the actor was 29 years old. Today, ten years later, we still remember him in that role, because last year he premiered Spider-Man: No Way Homethe tape of MCU starring Tom Holland which marked the return of garfield Y Tobey Maguire.

But Andrew Garfield is much more than Spider-Man. The actor born in the United States but raised in England, made his film debut in 2005 with minor roles in some television series. In addition, he worked as a theater actor and finally in 2007 he had the great opportunity to work with meryl streep, Robert Redford Y Tom Cruise in the film lions for lambs.

Andrew Garfield, one of the great actors of the new generation.

Since then, it has been part of a large number of productions and today we recommend three films starring Andrew Garfield that have been very well received by critics and we also tell you where you can see them.

Hacksaw Ridge

Also known as To a manIt is a war movie of the year 2016. In the address is Mel Gibson and is starring Andrew Garfield, Vince Vaughn, Sam Worthington, Luke Bracey, Hugo Weavingamong others.

the same is Based on a true story, as it focuses on the life of Desmond Doss, a Seventh-day Adventist Christian who enlists in the army to go fight in World War II. However, due to his religious beliefs, he refuses to carry a weapon during combat and instead offers to play the role of doctor. There, he will have to face the obstacles of his superiors and the prejudices of his companions.

Hacksaw Ridge is a film that ironically unites violence with humanity.

The film was very well received by critics and received several nominations, including Best film, Best Director Y Best Actor for garfield, and although the latter did not win the award, he was highly praised by critics for his performance. The film is available at Amazon Prime Video.

Never Let Me Go

Do not leave me is a romantic and science fiction film starring Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley Y Andrew Garfield. It was released in 2010 and is set in an idyllic England, where a group of human beings are cloned so that their sole purpose is to donate their organs for transplants. The protagonists of the film fall into this group and must deal with this type of life that has been imposed on them, at the same time that they find themselves entangled in a love triangle.

The film, which is available at Star Plus in Latin America and in Disney Plus in Spain, it is based on the book of the same name written by kazuo ishiguro and received quite positive reviews, where the chemistry between the actors and the message that the story emits stood out above all.

Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley and Andrew Garfield play a group of friends.

Tick ​​Tick… ​​Boom!

Without a doubt one of the best andrew garfield movieswho puts himself in the shoes of the playwright, Jonathan Larson. The film, available at Netflixfocuses on the life of a young Larson who tries to write a play while navigating between love and the disappointments of artistic life.

The film is directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and the protagonist of garfield they add up robin de jesus, Vanessa Hudgens Y Alexandra Shipp. To prepare for the role of Jonathan Larson, Andrew Garfield underwent months of preparation in song and dance, and his efforts paid off, as it is considered his best performance to date, and was also nominated for Best Actor in the Oscar awards. If you are a fan of musicals, and you have not yet given it a chance, without a doubt this is the time to do so.

Plus: Under the Banner of Heaven

What bonus recommendationyou can’t miss this new series starring the actor from The Amazing Spider-Man. Also known as by command of heaven, garfield plays detective Jeb Pyre, who must investigate the murder of a young Mormon mother and her young daughter. Thus, the detective’s faith will be questioned after discovering that the Church may be involved behind the crime.

Andrew Garfield shines in this new crime series.

Undoubtedly, this is a great crime story that is also Based on a true story. It has a total of seven episodes and is available on Star Plus in Latin America and in Disney Plus in Spain. The cast is completed Daisy Edgar-Jones Y Sam Worthington.

