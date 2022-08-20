And Camille Vasquez? They saw Johnny Depp with a woman, many thought she was his girlfriend and they asked themselves a question

Johnny Depp has resumed his professional life little by littleafter having won the trial for defamation against his ex-wife Amber Heard. But what about his personal life? Until now, little was known about the private aspects of the actor, since he remains focused on the tour and the new album that he released with Jeff Beck. It was not until a few days ago that he was captured with a young woman in Italywhich unleashed the Rumors of an alleged romance between them.

It was before his participation in the Umbria Jazz Festival when the actor from fantastic animals appeared in the company of another girl that was not Camille Vasquez. The opinion of the fans was immediate, since it is well known that since the trial began, the lawyer and her representative have starred in different versions of an alleged courtship, which were broken when the lawyer denied them and then when Johnny was caught with another woman.

Johnny Depp and his French teacher were seen in various places in Italy together

Due to the uproar that was caused on social networks, TMZ He took on the task of investigating the identity of the young woman who was with him before his participation in the Umbria Jazz Festival. The media concluded that It wasn’t about her partner, it was her French teacherwho helps him perfect the language for the new character he will play for a Netflix movie.

For now, the interpreter of Pirates of the Caribbean he seems to be focused on his work and not on maintaining a love bond. After the trial he brought against his ex Amber Heard, the actor wants to put all his energy into his music career and his next film project.

This young woman was seen with him aboard his vehicle, so the alerts among the fans were immediately lit. But It is not more than a language professionalwho teaches the actor a bit of French because he needs to practice that language to act in the film The Favourite: Jeanne du Barry.

Johnny Depp for now is dedicated to playing the guitar and performing with Jeff Beck

The place where the flashes caught them was at the Brufani Hotel in Perugia, where the artist stayed for a few days. According to the aforementioned medium, the interpreter’s idea was to practice French at any free time, so he decided to travel with the teacher.

Apparently, the actor’s next production, the first in three years, is of French origin and will begin shooting in the coming weeks. It is said that it will be about the life of Louis XV, the king of France, and Johnny will play the monarch.

For its part, fans did not quite believe this information, given that in the past Depp was married to the French model Vanessa Paradis, so it could be said that he speaks the language very well and is knowledgeable about it. However, for the moment, Johnny He stays out of love ties, at least until the waters calm down in relation to the eventful six weeks of trial that he recently went through.