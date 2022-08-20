Ana de Armas, a Latina Marilyn Monroe in Hollywood

The reason? If she graduated, she would be forced to do the National Social Service and would not be able to leave Cuba for several years: “I had to decide between having a career in my hands or leaving at that very moment to look for my future, and I followed my intuition,” he said in an interview with Havana Times.

FROM SPAIN TO HOLLYWOOD.

De Armas had already been able to work on three projects as an actress while she was studying: “it was the best thing that could have happened to me back then,” she said. But it was also something that tipped the balance towards emigrating to Spain: “I had before my eyes former students of the school, already graduated, without work or money because they had to do social service.”

Shortly after landing, Ana rose to fame in Spain thanks to her leading role in the successful television series “El Internado”, where she worked from 2007 to 2010: “it was the best thing that could happen to me as soon as I arrived in the country”.

Later, he joined the cast of “Hispania”, another television series, from 2010 to 2011. He also worked in several Spanish cinema films such as “Mentiras y Gordas” (2009), “El callejón” (2011), “Faraday” ( 2013) “For a handful of kisses” (2014) or “Anabel” (2015).

Until he decided to try his luck in the United States: “My life and my career have been a great improvisation,” he told the Hollywood Reporter, “I’m not the kind of person who plans things well in advance.”

And so, de Armas came to learn the scripts of his first works “phonetically”, because he did not have a sufficient level of English, but he did not want to limit himself only to interpreting Latin or Spanish characters.

His first role in Hollywood was with Keanu Reeves in “Knock Knock” (2015). A year later, in 2016 they could see her in “Exposed”, “Manos de Piedra” and “War Dogs”. In 2017, apart from her in “Overdrive”, she achieved more international fame thanks to her role in “Blade Runner 2049”.

Since then, she has been building an increasingly solid career: “Corazón” (2018), “The Informer” (2019) “Wasp Network” (2019), “Sergio” (2020), being a “Bond Girl” in “ No Time to Day” (2021), “The Gray Man” (2022), “Deep Water” (2022) are some of his most recognized works.

A NEW MARILYN MONROE.

Recently, Ana de Armas’s statements about the possibility of agent 007 changing gender in future films generated controversy: “there is no need for a Female Bond,” she told The Sun, although she would like “for female roles in films of the saga were created differently.

But if there is something that keeps the actress on top of the wave, it is her role in “Blonde”, the biopic based on the homonymous novel by Joyce Carol Oates, which delves into the life of the legendary Marilyn Monroe and directed by Andrew Dominic.

Ana de Armas will be in charge of embodying the mythical blonde: “I only had to do a single audition and Andrew told me ‘it’s you’, but even so I had to audition again for all the others,” the actress told Vanity Fair , and so they had “a Cuban woman playing Marilyn Monroe, she wanted it so much…”.

Despite the director’s conviction and the enormous resemblance between de Armas portrayed as Monroe and the actress herself, there has been some criticism of her supposed Cuban accent, although it has been quickly defended by several authority figures.

Marc Rosen, president of Authentic Brands Group, the company that owns Marilyn Monroe’s estate, said, “Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability.” And Joyce Carol Oates has told Vanity Fair that “the actress really morphed into Marilyn.”