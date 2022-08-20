an artist made illustrations of a live action with famous actresses and each character would be the ideal – FayerWayer

Like Dragon Ball and the Knights of the Zodiac, sailor Moon it marked an era in anime that was broadcast around the world. The three sagas came out one after another with episodes from Monday to Friday on local television in each of the Latin American countries.

Each of the Sailor warriors, who represent the known objects that inhabit our solar system, had at that time their group of fans or fanatics who considered them favorites.

Serena, who transformed into Sailor Moon was without a doubt the most popular of all, due to being the main character.

But they were also Amy, Rai, Lita, Mina and Darien. They all had the ability to become a Sailor and thus try to face the different threats.

The anime has its touch and in fact its story has an engaging plot for any fan of animated stories from Japan.

So, a user quoted by Tierra Gamer took on the task of making the illustrations of each of the Sailor Moon characters, with the faces of famous actresses.

Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and even Lana del Rey are part of this great illustration. If the live action of Sailor Moon is not in the plans, we think that with these arts it is time to start considering the idea.

Famous actresses and singers as Sailor Moon characters

Sailor Moon Taylor Swift

Sailor Mars Katy Perry

Sailor Mercury Selena Gomez

Sailor Jupiter Lana del Rey

Sailor Venus Lady Gaga

Sailor Uranus Mylei Cyrus

Sailor Pluto Rhianna

Sailor Saturn Dua Lipa