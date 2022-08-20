America’s Got Talent Semifinals

A new week has ended, and with it, the second round of semifinals of America’s Got Talent. We’re close to finding out which acts will make up the Top 11, who will battle it out for the title of Season 17 winner, their own show in Las Vegas and a million dollars.

The talent is overflowing with acts never seen before, but thanks to the new format change that has come to shake up the galas live, only two per week will be able to secure a place in the final. From 55 acts we go to 11, nine contestants go home each week, the tension can be felt and the pressure could have harmed more than one tonight.

In a new competition with no bailouts from the judges or instant votes, the contestants must win the support of the public in a live performance of about two and a half minutes, on average. Last week this situation benefited the saxophonist Avery Dixon (Terry Crews gold pass) and country singer Drake Milligan, that being the best of the night advanced thanks to the audience.

Two other acts worthy of the golden buzzer were added to this week’s entry list, raising the bar for the competition and increasing the pressure on the rest of the contestants. British producer Simon CowellColombian actress Sofia Vergarathe german supermodel Heidi klum and the Canadian comedian Howie Mandel.

In MUNDIARIO we take the opportunity to summarize the most important thing that happened in the second week of the semifinals, of the 17th season of AGT:

The Pack Drumline, The Brown Brothers and Mr. Pants

The night opened The PackDrumline, a percussion group from Chicago that was born thanks to a social program for at-risk youth. They presented an energetic routine to the rhythm of Astronaut in the Ocean by Masked Wolf, with the addition of dances, cymbals and even the use of blindfolds to play the drums blindly. At the end all the judges gave a standing ovation.

The following were the brothers Gabe and Nate Brown, two Navy veterans who are also on the autism spectrum. In an impressive and unexpected musical imitation routine they mixed their talents with the magic of technology, they performed A Million Dreams of the movie The Greatest Showmanwith the voices of Mickey Mouse, Goofy, Gollum of The Lord of the rings, Donkey of Shrek, Elmo of Sesame Street, Venom of Marvel, Blake Shelton, Bon Jovi, the Bee Gees and Simon Cowell himself.

By the time Mr Pants came out on stage, we knew we could get to know him better. He entered the competition basing his routine on pants jokes, literally, but with that he charmed his “pantastic” audience. For this opportunity Cowell pressed the button as soon as he heard a few jokes, but since nobody else did it he gave the opportunity for Ryan Dee, the man under the pants, to show everything inside him until he was down to his underwear.

Fusion Japan, Freckled Zelda and Duo Rings

Legend has it that two rival gangs made life miserable in Japan. The Fabulous Sisters and Kyushu Danji They have been enemies since they entered dance competitions, but they have decided to join forces to win AGT. the supergroup fusion japan He showed off with a magnetic choreography, impressive acrobatics and a feudal Japanese staging.

freckled zelda was the next to appear, the mystical singer decided to take us all to her house, in the Freckled Forest. The self-proclaimed “musical fairy” has returned to the world’s largest stage with her ocarina in hand, presenting herself with a wonderful set that took us to the dream world singing The Never Ending Storyfrom the homonymous film, surrounded by smoke and the luminous roses that she gave to the public.

Duo Rings is a pair of Argentine acrobats who did not reserve anything for their first live gala. with the version of Bishop Briggs of Never Tear Us Apart in the background, both rose with rings in the air, performing an exciting and passionate presentation. The climax of the presentation came when, having risen from the panel of judges, Flor drops her husband Nico into the air, in a dramatic turn of events, despite the fact that he actually fell on a mat in a very risky , but calculated movement.

Wyn Starks, Aiko Tanaka and Madison ‘Maddie’ Taylor Baez

Wyn intimate with Sofía in her audition, the Colombian knows how difficult it is to lose a brother, but she highlighted how traumatic it must have been to lose the contestant’s twin brother. Precisely Starks has dedicated her emotional and beautiful version of In The Stars by Benson Boone to his deceased twin brother, earning the unconditional affection of the audience.

Another participant who received cheers and shouts of support from the public was Aiko Tanaka. This comedian bases her routine on her experience as a Japanese immigrant in the US, with whom she managed to bond with the audience despite being very nervous and excited to be on stage, joking about her Japanese accent, the difficulties of English, the labels , compliments and social awkwardness.

Who was unperturbed Maddy, a 10-year-old girl who received Howie Mandel’s golden pass after singing, in the middle of a break and as part of the audience, during the recordings of the auditions. She delivered a bouncy, modernized version of Steve Winwood’s Higher Love, displaying great experience and control on stage. As a curious fact, this young promise also played a young Selena Quintanilla in her Netflix series, Selena: The Series.

Yu Hojin and Chapel Hart

A South Korean magician starred in one of the most iconic moments of the series: Cowell admitted to being wrong on live television. The producer confessed that he regretted having pressed his red button for Yu in the auditions, as his jaw dropped after an impressive and emotional act of magic that revolved around the imagination, through a spectacular series of tricks with an agility and subtlety that left the entire audience enchanted.

The night was closed with a flourish, literally, thanks to the presentation of Chapel Hart, the family country music trio that achieved the unpublished golden buzzer group this season. The stage turned into a concert typical of any high-end Nashville arena as the girls performed their original song Girls Are Back in Town.

The song included elements of rock music and even some rap verses that received Cowell’s prediction: “their songs are brilliant, they are excellent artists, I have a very good feeling of what is going to happen”.

Who made it to the AGT final?

Of all the acts of the night, only two were able to secure their place in the last instance of the competition. At Wednesday’s results gala, Terry announced that the top five most voted acts had been Chapel Hart, Yu Hojin, The Brown Brothers, Maddie and Duo Rings. The rest had not gotten enough votes to enter the Top 5, so they have been expelled.

In the most tense moment of the night, the identities of the three acts that rose to the podium were revealed. However, Maddie kept the bronze medal, so she does not continue in the competition. The two contestants who go to the finals are the Chapel Hart trio and the magician Yu Hojin.

Next week we reach the halfway point of the semifinals. The act for which we are most waiting is that of the ventriloquist Celia Munoz, winner of the sixth edition of Got Talent Spain and deserving of the golden pass of the third semifinal of all the judgesthanks to his impeccable performance with opera.

The rest of the participants are amanda mummy (singer-songwriter), The Cline Twins (hockey trick duo), Funkanometry (dance duet), Hayden Crystal (funny), Jojo and Bri (vocal duet), Mia Morris (vocalist of a girl’s band), MPLUS (dancing group with lights), Nicholas Ribs (Wizard), Sarah James (singer and golden buzzer Simon’s) and XOMG Pop (girl band). @worldwide