America youth squad rejects millionaire offer to play in England’s nouveau riche

It seems that one of the best players to come out of America will change his mind soon.

The transfer market continues to move in its final stretch and very soon there may be news involving the America directly and indirectly. On the one hand, this Friday a step forward was made in the arrival of Brian Rodríguez while from Europe a homegrown is intended by the Premier League of England.

Until now, only Raúl Jiménez, from the Basic Forces of Coapa, is active in what many consider to be the best and most competitive league in the world. Now it turns out that at least Three English teams are interested in signing Edson Álvarezbut Ajax will not let him go so easily.

In fact, the Dutch cadre has just reject a €30m offer for Machin from Newcatle United, the team that was recently acquired by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia and today is one of the most capitalized.

According to information from the reporter TUDNDaniel Velasco, Ajax expects to receive at least 40 million euros for the letter from Edson Álvarez. This means that they consider Mexican contention important and will not let it out for any price.

For now, we just have to wait to see if the teams that want Edson manage to satisfy the demands of the Amsterdam team, although there is no doubt that a possible arrival at the Premier excited for the World Cup in Qatar.

