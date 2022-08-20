All of Chris Hemsworth’s charitable causes

Chris Hemsworth It is much more than a pretty face and body. The actor showed that he has a great talent and that he was born to play Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But, besides that, he also showed that he is a hero in real life and that he is always ready to help others.

These are the charitable causes that Chris Hemsworth carried out

Since 2010, the actor is part of Australian Childhood Foundation. It is a charitable effort that aims to help children in Australia who are victims of domestic violence or abuse. Over the years, the star has raised more than $300,000 for the foundation.

The kinder side of Chris Hemsworth.

Like many colleagues from Marvel, Chris Hemsworth he also visited a children’s hospital. On one occasion she did it together with Tom Hiddleston, who plays his brother Loki in the cinematic universe. In this way, both surprised the children of the Lady Cilento hospital located in Brisbane.

This happened while they were recording Thor: Ragnarök in that country, and of course they did not hesitate to share this beautiful event on social networks. “Today we have met the true superheroes of the world at the Lady Cilento hospital. Greetings to all those brave children who are a true inspiration for us“, wrote the interpreter.

In addition to accompanying the children who need it most, the star has also done a lot for the country where he grew up and currently lives with his family. Along with his wife, Elsa Pataky, decided to make a significant donation to reforest Australia’s forests devastated by the 2019-2020 fires. The figure was one million dollars.

“Like everyone else, I also want to collaborate in the fight against the fires in Australia, that’s why my family and I are going to donate a million dollars, and we hope that you can contribute something too. In this situation every penny counts, so any amount you can donate will be well received, ”he had shared at the time on her Instagram account.

Without a doubt, Chris Hemsworth he is a hero on the big screen but also in real life. He is always looking for ways to help the people who need it most and contribute a grain of sand to the problems facing his country, which he loves so much.

