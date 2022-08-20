All of Chris Hemsworth’s charitable causes

Chris Hemsworth It is much more than a pretty face and body. The actor showed that he has a great talent and that he was born to play Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But, besides that, he also showed that he is a hero in real life and that he is always ready to help others.

These are the charitable causes that Chris Hemsworth carried out

Since 2010, the actor is part of Australian Childhood Foundation. It is a charitable effort that aims to help children in Australia who are victims of domestic violence or abuse. Over the years, the star has raised more than $300,000 for the foundation.

