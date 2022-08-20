Alfredo Adame claims to have been the sexiest man in the world| Mexico news

Alfredo Adame He is a character who in recent years has known how to always be involved in controversies. Since his conflicts with Carlos Trejo, fights in the street with some civilians and even his candidacy for political office are some of the examples that Adame has given to talk about in recent years.

Now, a video recently went viral in which the actor points out that at some point in his life he was considered the sexiest man in the world, and that even then, with his physique, he managed to overshadow the various leading men. of Hollywood.

Through the TikTok platform, the video of a fragment of the program “I’m famous, get me out of here!”, a new reality show, began to go viral. Aztec TVwhere Alfredo Adame begins to tell his companions about the day he was named the sexiest man in the world, in a competition in which well-known Hollywood actors such as Brad Pitt, George Clooney and even Bradley Cooper.

“There was Brad Pitt, there was George Clooney and there was Bradley Cooper. Cooper was eliminated in the first round because, well, no, he has a half-dull face, then Clooney, Pitt and I stayed, but Brad gave up because when he saw Clooney and me he said ‘don’t stain, this if not’ and then Clooney, when we did the last image test, he grabbed and said ‘no, I admit it, Adame is sexier than me’ and left”, were the words that Adame proudly said to his companions.

Alfredo Adame assured that he humiliated various Hollywood gallants and that he was named “the sexiest man in the world” pic.twitter.com/B5tclH3ZW9 – The + viral (@VideosVirales69) May 17, 2022

During the story, some of his companions could not help but laugh out loud, as they pointed out that it is not the first time that Adame has told a story hard to believe.

After a couple of weeks of having started this reality show, Alfredo Adame has become the most controversial participant, something that, without a doubt, was to be expected.

