Alexandra Daddario enjoys a few minutes of ‘Dog Snuggling’ with Eunice – Inquisitr





“Dog Snuggle” seems to be a favorite pastime for him and his dog Eunice. It’s just what the actress needs to relax during her hectic Hollywood lifestyle.

It’s no secret Daddario, 36, landed the lead role in the upcoming gothic horror series Mayfair Witches to be released in 2023 . The actress has been sharing behind-the-scenes snippets during filming on Instagram for the past few months. This summer, the star of white lotus also got married with producer Andrew Form at a wedding in New Orleans in June.

Luckily for Alex, she has her rescue pup, Eunice, to offer her “a few minutes of snuggling with the dog” in bed before she tackles her busy schedule. In an IG photo post last month, the black and white spotted terrier mix was seen snuggling under the covers with her mom, glancing dapperly into the camera to give Alex the biggest smile ever. Dyed. “A few minutes of snuggling with the dog,” the actress wrote in the post.

Eunice is quite the cuddle buddy in her Los Angeles kennel. In addition to the lifelong supply of hugs that she offers her mother, she is often seen sharing hugs with her other furry siblings in the Daddario household. From the bed to the sofa to the floor, Eunice can be seen with her friend Geraldo – (Gerry for short), sleeping the time, and Alex tries to capture every adorable moment for her Instagram collection.

Yeah, apparently Eunice takes selfies too. During one of her dog hugs with Gerry, she captured this wonderful selfie, which Alex simply had to share with her 22.5 million Instagram followers.

The actress wrote: “Eunice&# x2019’s first selfie!! 🤳” in an upload from March showing the two pups relaxing in bed to the delight of fans.

“Truly a great photograph! Thanks Alex!” said one person. Others added, “Can it be any cuter? ❤️,” and “Awww so cute babies😂😍❤️❤️❤️❤️.& #x201D; Another asked: “Do they always take care of your bed all the time lol 😂.”

Daddario is a big supporter of pet adoption, having made a bunch of furry friends. Currently, she is the star of Percy Jackson she has three puppies and two cats, all of which she picked up at the shelter. Daddario’s first rescued pup, Levon, a terrier mix he adopted from a rescue group in 2013, unfortunately went to dog heaven in December 2020.



