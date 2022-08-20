Age does not play in his favor

Why does nobody want Cristiano Ronaldo? CR7 wants to leave Manchester United but so far has only collected refusals, the last in order of time was Marseille. There are four reasons why not even a five-time Ballon d’Or like him can be an asset for the coaches.

Cristiano Ronaldo separated at home in Manchester: he wants to leave United but no club, so far, has given the green light to deal with him.

The last team to say ‘no thanks’ to Jorge Mendes was theOlympique Marseille. The French club took the space of a few hours to deny the rumors about a possible interest in Cristiano Ronaldo. CR7 still has a one year contract and staying where it is – in light of the nuanced negotiation opportunities – at the moment seems to be the only real option. From separate in the house. He hopes to leave but no one is willing to hire him.

In the summer of doors in the face collected, the denial of the transalpines is added at the bottom of a large list. It had previously been the Borussia Dortmund to reject even the idea of ​​transferring the Portuguese champion. Bayern Monaco, Chelsea, Athletic And real Madrid (even the president, Perez, censored the news with a sharp joke) in the series are the top clubs that have excluded the arrival of the five-time Ballon d’Or.

They did it without any hesitation, not even in front of a footballer of his class and his media reach or the numbers he can guarantee, not even in the face of the beautiful tale of merchandising that would suffer an exploit or the shirts that would be sold (they also noticed it to Juve …).

Cristiano Ronaldo can’t pretend nothing has happened, he has scored everything: “Only five are true”

Between CR7 and the rest of the group there is an irremediable rift: staff and comrades fed up with his attitudes.

The honeymoon in Old Trafford has turned into a bitch, it lasted the space of a season and a great disappointment for having missed the qualification for the Champions League. 24 goals in 38 games with the Red Devils were not enough to change the team. Everything has collapsed, the break is total.

The tabloids tell of the malaise that winds in the locker room towards her, for the attitudes of a prima donna, that if things go wrong it is the fault of others, because others are not at her height. There is an example that explains well what is the state of relations between the group and CR7: she regularly dines alone in the sports center and is described as a sort of “walking bad mood”.

About ten days after the closing of the market, CR7 also received the no from Olympique Marseille.

Why does nobody want Cristiano Ronaldo? “Age does not play in his favor”, the words of Bayern coach Nagelsmann, which serve as a prologue to a broader explanation. There are basically four reasons: in addition to the economic aspect (he has a net salary of 29 million) and personal data (he is 37 years old), hiring him constitutes a risk because – despite his physical integrity – he is no longer brilliant in the shot as a time, it is no longer devastating in speed and when the team does not have the ball it becomes detached from collective pressure.

He is there in front waiting for the ball, the others damn their souls. For the technicians it becomes difficult to find him a tactical position: Solskjaer and Rangnick got burned, ten Hag finds himself in a thorny condition.

And if once CR7 was able to make a difference with his shots and his goals, what happened to Manchester United (6th place in the Premier League) and Juventus (out of the Champions League in the second round and quarter-finals, the Scudetto lost after 9 years of absolute domination in Italy) have made it a tinsel, a burden rather than a resource.