After illegally breaking into the wedding, ex-husband of Britney Spears will be prosecuted for harassment

A California judge concluded Monday that there is enough evidence against a man who was briefly married to Britney Spears and who showed up uninvited at the pop star’s wedding to stand trial on a charge of the felony stalking.

After a two-hour preliminary hearing, Ventura County Judge David Worley ruled that Jason Allen Alexander40, will have to answer to the charge along with other misdemeanor charges of trespassing, vandalism and assault, according to court records.

Alexander’s attorney entered not guilty pleas to all charges. Alexander did not attend the hearing and remains in prison.

Spears married her boyfriend of years ago, Sam Asghariat her residence in Thousand Oaks, California, on June 9, before several dozen guests, including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna.

Alexander, a childhood friend of Spears with whom was married for less than three days in 2004, he showed up uninvited at the house before the ceremony and did a live broadcast on Instagram.

Richard Eubler, a Spears security guard who was fired after the incident, testified at the hearing Monday that Alexander entered the house and went to Spears’ bedroom, which had the door locked, while she was inside.

Eubler also said that Alexander had tried to break into the property in the days before the wedding.

Alexander’s attorney, Sandra Bisignani, argued there was no evidence he intended to hurt Spears.

Who is Jason Allen Alexander?

He is the first husband of the American singer Britney Spears who married her in 2004.

Despite being married to one of America’s most famous artists, little information is known about Jason Allen Alexander’s personal life. However, on his social networks it can be seen in several photos that Allen is dedicated to practicing martial arts.