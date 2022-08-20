After Barbie, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are very close to working together again

It’s without doubt that margot robbie is one of the most convening names in Hollywood from his work on The wolf of Wall Street. And each new project that has it at the center generates a immediate interest in the publicas happens with Barbiethe film that will be released next year and in which he will work together with Ryan Gosling, who will play Ken. Now, and according to reports, both are very close to starring in a second film together.

As confirmed by the specialized site, The Hollywood Reporter, Gosling negotiates joining the new version of the big scamthe white-collar robbery saga that he originally starred in Frank Sinatra together with the iconic “Rat Pack” in 1960 and which reinvented George Clooney back in the year 2001. For the new film, Margot Robbie will not only be its main star, but also producer and the director in charge will be Jay Roach (responsible of Trumbo and of My girlfriend’s familyamong other).

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling for Barbie, in cowboy outfits

Regarding the plot, the details are still unknown, but it was revealed that the story will take place during the 60s, in Europe (continuing like this, the steps of the big scam original). Warner Bros. is estimated to begin filming in the course of 2023.

with the address of Greta Gerwig, Barbie is one of the most anticipated projects for the coming months. According to her reports, the argument will deal with what happens to the popular doll when she is expelled from the paradisiacal place where she lived her whole life with her friends, and with Ken. In the course of the last few weeks, some of the first images of the shooting began to circulate, which considerably increased the expectations around this piece. The first photo of Gosling as Ken was released by Warner Bros. on June 15 and was all the rage online. There he could be seen with platinum hair, tanned, smiling, wearing a vest denim and his bare abs. All very beachy, relaxed, and with the omnipresent bubblegum pink. That was the second official photo of the project, since In April, the star of the film, Robbie, had been presented, just as smiling as his colleague, only on top of a pink convertible. Gerwig was inspired by the famous line of toys from the Mattel company for the script that he wrote with his partner, the director Noah Baumbach.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken (Photo: Warner Bros)

For his part, and very enthusiastic about his role, Gosling assured in a dialogue with MTVNews that he was born to play Ken in the version live action. “There has always been a Ken in me, he is the character I was born to be. I feel this ‘Ken-ergy’ and the ‘Ken-ergy’ is alive in me now,” the actor stated.

Barbie Filming has already finished and it will hit commercial theaters in July 2023. The main figures in its cast, along with Robbie and Gosling, are Simu Liu, Rhea Perlman, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Hari Nef, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey (the actress of the Netflix series, sex education, whom many have physically compared to Robbie), emerald fennell Y Will Ferrell.