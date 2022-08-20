Addicted to sex and pornography: the revelation of Will Smith’s wife, about a complicated moment in her life

The controversy that generated Will Smith beating up Chris Rock at the most recent Oscars has only increased the media interest in their marriage, who had already given much to talk about earlier due to the confessions that Jada Pinkett herself, actor’s wife, has performed over the years on his family show Red Table Talk.

Since the controversy involving her husband, they have not stopped coming to light old testimonials of the actress in which she assures, for example, that she never wanted to marry the protagonist of The Richard Method and that he did it just because I was young and pregnant of their first child together. In another of the episodes recorded in 2019, the American actress, producer, director, singer, songwriter and businesswoman reported that she was addicted to drugs and pornography.

Pinkett detailed that before her wedding she went through a complicated moment in which he consumes all kinds of substances and maintains compulsive sexual intercourse. He eventually tried to curb those addictions by taking refuge in pornography, but he only managed to create a new problem.

“What I did was unhealthy, I had a relationship with pornography that was not good for me, I had come to consume it up to five times a day revealed the star of Matrix. “I wanted to practice abstinence and that led me to establish an unhealthy relationship with what I looked at, I felt empty”.

Jada also claimed that when his daughter Willow turned 11 years old, had a very candid conversation with her about the danger of viewing certain types of adult material. “We are very open in our family, we like to put all the points on the table,” she said then the interpreter, who has always opted for promoting communication, even if that means addressing painful issues.