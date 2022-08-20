Adam Neumann, the exiled founder of WeWork, wants to return renting apartments

Although his history with WeWork ended with his banishment, adam neumann not ready to leave the entrepreneurial life. This Monday The New York Timess reported that his new real estate venture Flow raised $350 million.

The capital came from famed investor Andreessen Horowitz, according to the Times report citing three people close to the deal. Flow was worth “more than a billion dollars even before it officially opens its doors,” the outlet said.

Adam Neumann co-founded WeWork in 2010 and popularized the concept of coworking spaces around the world. However, he was fired as chief executive in 2019 after a series of crises involving mismanagement of the company’s capital.

Neumann’s story at WeWork has been told in the documentary WeWork: Or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn on Hulu and in the fictional series on Apple TV WeCrashedwith Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.

What is Adam Neumann’s new adventure about?

Neumann had already invested in real estate deals when he was at WeWork, when he tried to expand into residential apartments with WeLive.

“What started as a Brooklyn desk rental outfit grew into Manhattan’s largest office tenant, reaching a private market valuation of $47 billion, before it all came crashing down in a failed attempt at IPO,” he wrote. New York Times.

For its part, Andreessen Horowitz’s investment firm has supported successful businesses like Affirm, Asana and Lyft.

Not much is known about Flow’s core proposition, but according to the NYT, is expected to be a “pseudo-property management company that provides a branded product with consistent service and community features.” The newspaper also noted that Neumann owns more than 3,000 apartments in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta and Nashville.

Marc Andreessen wrote in a blog post that the company’s goal is to address inequality and the housing shortage. This phenomenon has historically disenfranchised black Americans in the United States, but it does not clarify how it plans to do so.

“In a world where limited access to homeownership remains a driving force behind inequality and anxiety, giving renters a sense of security, community and genuine ownership has transformative power for our society,” he wrote. Andreessen.