A non-WWE documentary about Vince McMahon would see the light very soon

The life of the former visible head of WWE, Vince McMahon continues to give something to talk about. Now it is known that he is preparing a documentary about his life and that will be an almost unlimited space to tell stories about the famous ‘Mr. McMahon’ without the participation of the company, according to the information published Wrestling Observer Radio and Dave Meltzer.

“Vince’s (McMahon) is one of the biggest stories of our lives. By the way, there is a great documentary pending on Vince. Not made by WWE. You don’t need wrestling pictures, there are plenty of news pictures and millions of stories. There is so much in this idea.”

Recently, Vince McMahon was the focus of the news for several financial and personal scandals that came out against him, Which was one of the reasons why McMahon decided to step aside at 77 years of age. Giving up creative control to his son-in-law, Triple H, and the head of the company to his daughter Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan.

However, and despite the departure of Vince McMahon from WWE, the scandals are not expected to stop. More details and cases will be revealed that would further impact his weakened personal image.

Also, Vince McMahon must wait for the resolutions of the investigations against him and of those who seconded him, while he was in command in the company.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.