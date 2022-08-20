A girl convinced men on Tinder to buy NieR: Automata — Kudasai

A post on Twitter by Twitter user “Jenny (@Jenny09410602)” became a trend earlier this month after revealing that he talked to guys on Tinder, convinced them to buy the video game NieR: Automata and, when he had verified that they had played it, he stopped talking to them. The latter is known asghosting“, and refers to the practice of stopping someone from talking out of the blue.

His message wrote:

« I used to go around Tinder and get guys to buy NieR: Automata and then ghost them. I think my account was up to twenty-two when I stopped doing it. I mean I never said I’d fuck with them, I just talked a lot about it and recommended the game. Plus, high sales mean more Yoko Taro games.».

The devotion to the video game makes sense if one takes into account the connection of Jen with the same, which, according to her, came into her life during a period in which she was “very depressed and suicidal due to being bullied and having an abusive family“. At that moment, he saw a gameplay of the video game and became obsessed with everything from its music to its aesthetics. He still fondly remembers phrases like “The future is something you must take for yourself“.

That’s an idea he took to heart in Tinderin reality. Having no one local to talk to about the game, he was hoping to turn his luck on a dating app. Most of those interactions were superficial, he admits. «A lots of [matches de Tinder] they didn’t appreciate it that much [como yo]or when I wanted to talk about every detail and they just said that “it was a good game [pero] there is not much to talk about”Jen said, which she took as her cue to fantasize about them and move on. However, many accepted it.

«The truth is that it was crazy the number of men who bought ithe said, noting that while he sometimes told them outright to buy the game, he never promised them anything sexual in return. But in an echo of the right of buying a woman a drink at the bar, many of these men did not see buying the game as a neutral act. «In reality, many expected something from me in return for recommending a game“, said. «Many times I had to read how they wanted me to wear the 2B uniform for them».

The main news was shared by Kotakubut his own Yoko Tarōdeveloper of the video game in question, shared it and added the comment: “glory to humanity“, a phrase frequently mentioned throughout the video game.

Synopsis for Nier: Automata

NieR: Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S, and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine dystopia, overrun by powerful machines. Humanity has been driven from Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a last-ditch effort to retake the planet, the human resistance sends in a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, the war between the machines and the androids continues… A war that could soon reveal a long-forgotten truth of the world.

Font: @Jenny09410602 on Twitter

(c)SQUARE ENIX／人類会議