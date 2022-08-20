8 similar series to watch on netflix, hbo and other platforms

historical series are living a great moment, with productions like ‘Outlander’ Y ‘Bridgerton’ triumphing in the platforms. Fans of the series set in Scotland have content for a while thanks to the recent premiere of the sixth season and the future recording of a prequel that will complement the love story of Jamie and Claire.

In case you have already seen all the seasons or want to delve into the genre of historical series, we are going to do a little review of some of the most interesting options found in the catalog of streaming platforms.

Based on the novel by Fernando J. Múñez, ‘La cocinera de Castamar’ places us in the year 1720. a talented cook named Clara Belmonte (Michelle Jenner) starts working in the kitchen of the castamar palace running from his past. There he will meet the Duke of Castamar, with which he falls in love. The differences caused by class society that prevailed at the time, however, they will not make romance easy. It is available on Netflix and ATRESplayer.

All creatures great and small The veterinarian Siegfried Farnon Hire as an assistant for your consultation James Herriot, a recent graduate. Together with other characters, they form a team at the veterinary clinic that will experience many unexpected adventures in the early 20th century yorkshire dale. It is a modern version of the series that triumphed in England between 1978 and 1990. Available on Filmin and Movistar+

This two-season miniseries takes us to the years of the First World War. In this context, it explodes in Dublin (Ireland) the one known as “Easter Rising”. ‘Rebellion’ tells stories related to the independence campaign in ireland from different key cities in the course of the conflict, such as London, Belfast and Dublin. Available on Netflix.

There are few events in the history of Europe better known than the french revolution. This Netflix series transports us to the France of late 18th century and proposes a recreation of history: the inventor of the guillotine discover an illness that plagues the country and moves the aristocracy to assassinate the villagecausing a confrontation between both classes. Available on Netflix.

Ines Suarezthe young woman from Extremadura who stars in the series, travels to America in 1537 to find her husband. In the New World, Inés cannot find her husband, but falls passionately in love with Pedro de Valdiviaa Spanish conqueror. Available on Prime Video.

With just two chapters, ‘Volveremos’ (‘Tornarem’) tells the stories of Lola and Felip, two spanish republicans confined in the argelers concentration camp after fleeing from Francoist troops. Also from García, an exile who managed to leave Argelers and was forced to enlist in the French Legion to fight in World War II. Available on Prime Video and TV3 a la carte.

‘The White Queen’ takes us to 1464year in which England is involved in a painful civil war between two royal houses that want to seize the throne: the House of York and the House of Lancaster. the story is told from the perspective of three women vying for the crown: Elizabeth Woodville, Margaret Beaufort and Anne Neville. The protagonist is Rebecca Ferguson, also the protagonist of the latest version of Dune in the role of Lady Atreides. Available on HBO Max, Rakuten TV, Starzplay.