7 new apps from the last few weeks that you should try

Discover the 7 best new apps that have recently hit the Play Store.

If you usually browse the Google Play Store in search of new free applications for your Android mobile, you are in luck because today we have selected for you the 7 best new apps that have recently arrived in the Google app store.

Within this selection you will be able to find applications as interesting as Extract Unzip RAR, Photo Layout Editor CollageWidgetBlock or Earn Money Online- Rewards App.

Extract Unzip RAR

Surely on some occasion you have been sent a compressed file and you did not have any application to open it, but that is over thanks to Extract Unzip RAR, a free app that has just arrived at the Play Store with which you will be able to unzip any ZIP or RAR file and create your own ZIP files.

This application supports large file compression, includes multiple format, compression and encryption options and has a built-in file manager for consult the decompressed files quickly and easily.

Google Play Store | Extract Unzip RAR

Full Device Info

The second application on this list is Full Device Info, a practical tool with which you can access all hardware information with which your terminal counts as the state of health of the battery, the characteristics of the cameras or the system applications that you have installed on your mobile device.

Google Play Store | Full Device Info

Photo Layout Editor Collage

Photo Layout Editor Collage is a free application that will allow you to bring out your artistic vein and create your own collages using photos, stickers, backgrounds and texts. For this, it has a series of tools with which you can flip, rotate and blur photoschange the font and adjust the contrast and brightness of images.

In addition, this app has various types of frames and styles to give your creations a more personal touch.

Photo Layout Editor Collage en a free app with ads that you can download directly from the link to Google Play that we leave you under these lines.

Google Play Store | Photo Layout Editor Collage

Gallery – Photo Album

If you’re tired of your gallery app, don’t hesitate to try Gallery – Photo Album, a free app that has just landed on the Play Store with which you can organize all the images you have saved on your mobile to locate them more quicklyedit the photos to give them a more professional touch and even create your own collages.

Google Play Store | Gallery – Photo Album

WidgetBlock

If you like to customize your mobile’s home screen with widgets, you’ll love Widget Block, a free app that includes a wide collection of clock, weather or battery widgets, among others.

Google Play Store | WidgetBlock

HabitNow

HabitNow is a simple app that will help you create healthy habits like walk daily, drink plenty of water, exercise regularly, do relaxation and meditation exercises, eat healthy, or sleep more.

This app has more than 50 healthy habits and has a reminder system that will take care of notify you when it is time to perform each of them.

HabitNow is a free app with ads which, despite having recently arrived on Google Play, has already been downloaded more than 50,000 times.

Google Play Store | HabitNow-daily tracker&planner

Earn Money Online- Rewards App

We have already told you about the best applications to earn money with your mobile and the latest app of this type to reach the Play Store is Earn Money Online- Rewards App, a simple tool through which you can earn extra money playing games, completing daily tasks, solving math problems and testing your knowledge on different topics.

Earn Money Online is a totally free app with ads that you can download from the direct link to Google Play that we leave you below.

Google Play Store | Earn Money Online- Rewards App