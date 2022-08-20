6 precious and colorful jewels to enjoy the Summer a little longer!

The bracelet is definitely an accessory that winks at the summer, so if you are not yet ready to say goodbye, make a rich supply. Here are 6 bright and colorful models to bring out your tan … just a little more!

Why go unnoticed in an already very hectic world, where raising your head from an electronic device is much more complex than taking a moment to look around and see that there is life around us? Before the monotony of the cold winter days returns, where the colors are dull and soft, let’s enjoy a little more eccentricity bursting of the summer with accessories that bring a breath of fresh air on the hottest days. Ladies and gentlemen, all eyes on him: majesty of him, the bracelet! You are all convinced that you can’t think of being super fashionable without wearing a bracelet, right? Here are some super originals, out of line and who not only have the ability to donate a pinch of panache to the outfit, but they will give you a note of infinite joy when you look at your wrist and you will be captivated by such wonder!

There are something for all tastesreally: silver, gold, steel and, for the more passionate, also in skin. And that’s not all, because so many types are in demand that you can go crazy! An example? Well, first of all the rigid model and, to follow, the one with pendants, charm and, last but not least, thetimeless tennis. But now it’s time to go into detail …

The 6 bracelets of the moment!

1. Slave bracelet

Considered one of the oldest jewelryits use was linked to the condition of submission of the woman to her husband but over the years this mentality has changed and is currently seen as a symbol of sensuality And fidelity. Also worn by the beautiful Zendaya at the 2022 Oscars, the slave bracelet confers a handful of tone to the woman’s arm, without detracting from the femininity endless that is expressed by this accessory. In addition, you can wear it wherever you prefer depending on the model in question and the look, such as on the wrist or even a half arm.

2. Bracelet with charms

Their is the color of this year, and on this it does not rain, but combined with turquoise it really is a bijouxto be worn with a beautiful long dress in perfect style Hippie-Chic! What characterizes the bracelet with the charms it’s his disarming simplicity which allows you to wear it every day, for an everyday life under the banner of vivacity and finesse.

3. Tennis bracelet

To tell the truth, the Tennis model it never went out of fashion because it is that accessory simple, elegant and then it goes well with any other jewel. Only new variants have been launched but the underlying concept is always the same: long live the refinement! To be perfect summer theme, you can purchase a model with colored stones in such a way as to add a little bit of effervescence to the complete look.

4. Pearl bracelet

The pearls have always been considered an accessory suitable for a certain type of look, not really for every day, that’s it! But in recent times fashion has changed and also the conception linked to the pearl has changedembracing the new idea that a bracelet of this caliber can be worn in a more modern perspectiveplaying it down just as only Dior can.

5. Leather bracelet

Color that oozes joy from all pores, the detail of the logo in antique brass finish and the adjustable strap they are a guarantee of success to take your breath away, especially when worn now, with super tanned skin. 10 and praise to the pink and gold combination, just for real experts!

6. Scooby Doo Bracelet

Worn alone or combined with multiple bracelets, the model Scooby Doo by Valentina Ferragni it’s a lot cool because it can be worn not only as bracelet but also how anklet, to embellish the leg as well as the wrist, giving a handful of freshness and liveliness. Plus, it’s perfect for either one pool party with friends who for a day on the boat surrounded by blue painted blue. The Ferragni sisters they don’t miss a beat, do they?