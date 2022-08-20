5 unmissable movies for basketball lovers

If you like sports and you want to see some movies this weekend, we recommend some of them and tell you where to watch them.

With Space Jam: A New Era Y Winning Time As recent examples, we can talk about the large number of stories that Hollywood was in charge of telling about one of the most popular sports in history. That’s why, from spoilers We decided to look for some ideal productions so that you can see this weekend if you are a faithful follower of this discipline and we will tell you what they are about and where to see them, so that you can spend a few glorious days sitting in your armchair.

+Unmissable movies about basketball

5 – He got game

Available in Star+this production has the figure of Denzel Washington as its protagonist and was directed by nothing more and nothing less than Spike Lee. What is it about? There is a talented basketball player who has the possibility of accepting a scholarship to enter the university, although there is also the chance that he will be hired by a basketball team. the NBA. However, his father, who has been convicted and is in prison, receives a proposal from the Governor that could stand in his way.

4 – White people don’t know how to jump

Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes lead this production that you can find in Star+. The story focuses on two skilled young men who work in the world of street basketball and are dedicated to placing bets through which they defraud different people they meet on the beach in Los Angeles. A fun production that is about to have its remake with Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls as protagonists.

3 – Hoosiers

Released in 1986, it is the true story of a team from a small town in Indiana trying to win the state championship. is to see in Prime Video and they star it Dennis Hopper and Gene Hackman. Who directed it? A specialist in sports stories with a dramatic side named David Anspaugh.

2 – Road to glory

In Disney+ you can find a production of a popcorn production phenomenon such as Jerry Bruckheimer (top gun). It is also inspired by real events and is set in the 1960s, where Don Haskins causes a stir in the United States by seeking to put together the best basketball team beyond skin color, in a society marked by racism.

1 – Coach Carter

In Prime Video you find this great production led by Samuel L Jackson who has in his cast a very young channing tatum. The story revolves around a basketball coach named Ken Carter (which existed in real life), who arrives to train a team from an institution where he encourages his players to perform as well in their studies as they do on the playing field.