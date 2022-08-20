When talking about horror film classics, it is impossible not to mention Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. Well, it not only adapted one of the most popular novels by the writer Stephen King, but also his shoot was so hellish that it may still give him nightmares to more than one of those who participated.

In fact, Jack Nicholson himself has recognized that it was the hardest filming in which he has ever participated, although he admits that his experience had nothing to do with that of actress Shelley Duvall, which Kubrick psychologically overrode completely in search of an interpretation which would later be nominated for a Razzie.

VIDEO 5 CURIOSITIES of THE SHINING, Kubrick’s horror masterpiece

All this to achieve another immortal cinema classic signed by Stanley Kubrick that, however, its original author, Stephen King, openly despises, since he thinks that The cinematographic radiance has nothing to do with the novel that he wrote in his day.

Therefore, it would be King himself who would fight years later to put out a miniseries about The Shining that actually adapted the novel that he had published in 1977. However, the damage had already been done, as no one could avoid comparisons to Kubrick’s film and, of course, the miniseries lost out despite being much more faithful to the source material.

Criticism of The Shining, the horror film classic that turns 40

So much so that it is the Kubrick tape that has been imitated hundreds of times in series like The Simpsons, from which every movie buff remembers its phrases and from which everyone is able to identify the unforgettable image of Jack Nicholson putting his face between the hole in the wood of the door that he has just made with an ax .

That is why We dedicate this new video of Curiosities of cinema entirely to The Shining. Enjoy it! And remember that in the comments you can leave ideas or suggestions for future videos.