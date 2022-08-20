40 million dollars for an ‘anti-Hollywood’ house: Brad Pitt’s latest craze for love (of architecture) | ICON Design

The casual linen suits –skirt included– designed by Haans Nicholas Mott for the promotional tour of Bullet Train They have been one of the clothing sensations of the summer. They represent the new skin of a new Brad Pitt who faces relaxed, very blond and very fit the 60 years that he will turn in 2023. “I think I’m in my last stage,” he declared in June to the GQ British, and it seems that the actor is designing a full, prolonged and full of satisfaction twilight. Cultivating his status as a great movie star with select and lucrative projects while persevering as a producer – his company, Plan B Entertainment, participates in the long-awaited Blondewhich premieres on Netflix on September 23, and in which it promises to be another of the films of the season, Women Talkingby Sarah Polley. Also investing the time he has left and the much money he earns in the things he likes. In things and in houses. The real estate business, a major ancillary industry to Hollywood, intersects in Pitt’s case with his personal passion for architecture. His latest acquisition is the result of both interests.

I published it first The Wall Street Journal a few weeks ago: Brad Pitt has bought a property on a rugged cliff in Carmel Highlands for 40 million dollars (about 39 million euros). According to the experts consulted by the economic newspaper, this is the most expensive operation reported in the area; big bucks even for this exclusive enclave on the northern edge of Big Sur’s picturesque coastline where the market is booming. On the less rugged beach of Carmel-by-the-Sea, the town where Clint Eastwood was mayor between 1986 and 1988, Betty White’s house was sold last April, the last of the golden girls deceased at the beginning of 2022, for 10.77 million dollars (10.5 million euros), well above the starting price set just a month earlier at 7.95 million. Nine kilometers further south, at 157 Spindrift Road, another iconic property awaits a buyer, a 1,100-square-meter steel, wood and glass mansion. Protected by the cliff and a thicket of Monterey cedars, it is a combination of overwhelming high-tech of the eighties and of a polished Californian style. There she recklessly drove her Lotus Sprit from San Francisco Catherine Tramell, the magnetic, megalomaniac, presumed serial killer played by Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct. Lately it is offered with a starting price of just over 32 million dollars (just over 31 million euros).

The views that the house has on the cliff in Carmel Highlands is one of the biggest attractions of the century-old house. Photo by Maynard L. Parker. Courtesy of The Huntington Library, San Marino, California.

Brad Pitt’s new house is an old stone building that has just under 300 square meters and a single floor, which is visible to anyone who looks out from the viewpoint next to the farm. Photo by Maynard L. Parker. Courtesy of The Huntington Library, San Marino, California.

Tramell’s nest – also from Nicole Kidman’s character in the series Big Little Lies– fits even the caricature of the kind of property a billionaire actor might want: priceless views, eccentric amenities, privacy and more than generous dimensions. But Pitt’s new house, just a quarter of an hour’s walk away, is quite different. It is an old stone building of just under 300 square meters and a single floor, which is visible to anyone who looks out from the viewpoint next to the farm, one of the many that dot Route 1, the road that runs from north to south along the Californian coast. The acquisition of the DL James House, also known as Seaward –towards the sea–, does not respond to a sumptuary or merely speculative mood. The brightest stars often have a restlessness that transcends the tinsel. Brad Pitt’s is architecture, and Carmel’s is a collector’s operation that fits in with the idea of ​​a habitable work of art that he expressed during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2004, chatting about the Beverly Hills mansion he had just completed. reform with his then partner, Jennifer Aniston.

The family of the architect who designed the house, Charles Greene, posing in front of it at the turn of the last century.

Brad Pitt is a friend of Frank Gehry, an admirer of contemporary masters such as Tadao Ando or Koolhaas and of classics such as Frank Lloyd Wright and Gaudí. In 2009 he visited the works of the Niemeyer Center in Avilés and contemplated the possibility of being part of the ambitious and finally frustrated plans of the city council of the city and the Principality to reissue the miracle operated by the Guggenheim in the Bilbao estuary. In 2019, he defended before the Los Angeles County governing board the multimillion-dollar new headquarters of the city’s art museum designed by the Swiss Peter Zumthor. He has also worked with GRAFT, the Los Angeles, Berlin and Beijing-based firm responsible for renovating the actor’s studio at his Los Feliz mansion. He collects furniture by Mies or Mackintosh, and designs his own in collaboration with the craftsman Frank Pollaro. She is personally finalizing the restoration of the Château Miraval recording studio, the winery that she acquired ten years ago with Angelina Jolie – after the divorce, the actress sold her part of the property to the Stoli group last year. She’s even been on the VIP version of the Scott brothers’ popular makeover show to surprise her friend and make-up artist Jean Black by transforming her garage into a guest house.

The purchase of the James House, which occurred before the property even went on the market, is a result of this passion as an amateur architect for Pitt. Its author, Charles Sumner Greene (1868-1957), worked in Pasadena together with his brother Henry between 1894 and 1915. The Greene & Greene studio coined with its mansions for the wealthy society of the place what has been considered the first genuinely Californian architectural style . The one known as ultimate bungalow –ultimate bungalow–, whose quintessence can be found in works such as the Gamble House, incorporated the Arts & Crafts movement and Japanese influence and represented, together with the powerful figure of Frank Lloyd Wright, one of the most original contributions to the archetype of the North American single-family home.

The DL James House, also known as Seaward, has a nice library with views of the cliff. Photo by Maynard L. Parker. Courtesy of The Huntington Library, San Marino, California.

Over the years the house has undergone several renovations, one of which was carried out by the architect John deKoven Hill in the late 1950s. Image of one of the bathrooms renovated by Hill. Photo by Maynard L. Parker. Courtesy of The Huntington Library, San Marino, California.

In 2000, the great specialist in the Greenes, Randell Makinson, published a monograph on the Blacker House, another of the representative constructions of the architectural duo, which had just been restored. That book in format coffee table It had about twenty black and white images taken by a photographer named Brad Pitt. The actor actively participated in fundraising to help pay for the works that returned the building to its lost splendor and the characteristic elements plundered after an aggressive reform carried out in the 1980s.

Pitt’s relationship with the Greenes goes back a long way, but the James House, signed alone by Charles, represents an eccentricity with respect to the legacy of the brothers, and that is where its status as a unique piece lies. In 1916, Charles Greene left Pasadena and settled in Carmel attracted by the surroundings and the artistic atmosphere of the town. There he met an industrialist and fellow writer from Kansas City, David Lewis James, who had just bought a steep lot of land on the sea and commissioned him to build his house. The result, “a unique monument” in the United States, in the words of Randell Makinson, is quite different from the sophisticated bungalows made of wood with his brother Henry. It is a romantic prodigy of stonework based on sandstone from the environment, inspired by the landscape, missionary architecture and a certain Mediterranean influence. It is even possible to recognize in the arches that open to the sea the memory of the visit to Tintagel, the Arthurian castle in Cornwall, which Charles Greene made in 1909 and from which he returned with some notes and watercolors today deposited in the library of the University of the South Of California.

Brad Pitt, in 2007, walking through New Orleans, where he built homes for the victims of Hurricane Katrina with his Make It Right foundation. Mark Mainz (Getty Images)

The house was inherited by Daniel Lewis James Jr., a writer known for Famous All Over Town, a controversial novel about the Chicano community in Los Angeles that he published under the pseudonym Danny Santiago. After James’s death in 1988, her widow, Lilith, continued to live in Seaward until 1999, when she sold the property to Chicago financier Joe Ritchie for $4.5 million.

Ritchie passed away last February, and Pitt has had the opportunity to add this unusual vantage point overlooking the Point Lobos Marine Reserve to a real estate park that he opened in 1994 with his Los Feliz home, acquired from Cassandra Peterson, the actress. known for her character Elvira. A new refuge in which to recover from the fiasco of the Make It Right Foundation, the ambitious project launched in 2006 to build, in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans, housing for the victims of Hurricane Katrina. One hundred and fifty affordable and sustainable houses signed by architects from bells that finally stayed at 109, many of which have presented structural and insulation problems and that have led to a crossroads of lawsuits between those affected, the now defunct Foundation and the actor’s lawyers .