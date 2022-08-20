4 great movies that mix science fiction and horror to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and HBO Max

In honor of the premiere in Spain of ‘¡Nop!’, Jordan Peele’s stupendous third feature film, this week’s dose of streaming recommendations will focus on 4 great movies that mix science fiction and horror that you will find on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and HBO Max.

‘Alien, the eighth passenger’ (‘Alien’, 1979)

Address: Ridley Scott. Distribution: Sigourney Weaver, John Hurt, Yaphet Kotto, Tom Skerritt, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton, Ian Holm

One of the first titles that any movie lover should think of when talking about movies that mix science fiction and horror -the only one that many of us would surely put ahead is the masterful ‘The Thing’, which you will find in Filmin-. There is little to discover about it for those who have already seen it, but I am not going to stop highlighting its oppressive setting, the great work of production design, Scott’s brilliant use of tension or the mythical xenomorph, whose use is doses wonderfully so that his attacks impact even more.

Review of ‘Alien, the eighth passenger’

‘Color Out of Space’ (2019)





Address: Richard Stanley. Distribution: Nicolas Cage, Joely Richardson, Madeleine Arthur, Elliot Knight, Brendan Meyer, Julian Hilliard, Tommy Chong, Josh C. Waller, Q’orianka Kilcher, Melissa Nearman

A fascinating review of Lovecraft that progressively affects the madness of the situations and the characters that appear in it. Led by a Nicolas Cage as eccentric as he enjoys himself, the film shines much brighter when it focuses on what happens to that family isolated from civilization, also when it is much more daring in the formal sense.

Review of ‘Color Out of Space’

‘Of love and monsters’ (‘Love and Monsters’, 2020)





Address: Michael Matthews. Distribution: Dylan O’Brien, Michael Rooker, Ariana Greenblatt, Jessica Henwick, Ellen Hollman, Damien Garvey, Melanie Zanetti, Tasneem Roc, Amali Golden, Dan Ewing, Tonia Renee, Tandi Wright, Arthur Costa

My first instinct was to include ‘Annihilation’, but it had already appeared on my list of awesome sci-fi movies to watch on Netflix, so I opted for this refreshing surprise that blends science fiction, adventure, comedy and horror very well . It is the lightest of the four -that you also have to look for a bit of variety-, but it has a charm far removed from all cynicism that allows you to enjoy any of its aspects, and watch out for the great work in the design and execution of the many creatures that appear throughout the story.

Review of ‘Of love and monsters’

Deep Blue Sea (1999)





Address: RennyHarlin. Distribution: Thomas Jane, Saffron Burrows, Samuel L. Jackson, LL Cool J, Jacqueline McKenzie, Michael Rapaport, Stellan Skarsgård, Cristos

A violent hobby that may be surprising to see here, but let’s not forget that the experimentation carried out on the brains of sharks is essential to turn them into relentless killing machines. Always entertaining and with one of the best deaths in the history of cinema, it is also concerned with subverting certain topics of this type of story. It’s a shame that Hollywood left aside this type of film that even at the time we didn’t value as much as they deserved.

Review of ‘Deep Blue Sea’

