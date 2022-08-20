21 free premium apps for a limited time (4th week of August)

Hello friends! Today is Saturday and so we’re back for our usual weekly review of all those paid apps and games that are currently on sale and can be downloaded for free on the Play Store for a limited time.

Among the available apps, we find a tool to transmit content from the mobile, a reminder app, several fighting games and some other interesting icon pack. Let’s go there!

Applications

These are the applications that can currently be downloaded at zero cost.

alfacast x mirror mode | Tool to stream audio/video from screen to other devices | €5.99 -> Free | Offer ends August 22

| Tool to stream audio/video from screen to other devices | €5.99 -> Free | Offer ends August 22 OnSite Checklist – Site Audits | Application for inspections and audits | €5.99 -> Free | Offer ends August 22

| Application for inspections and audits | €5.99 -> Free | Offer ends August 22 Reminder Pro: Reminder | Create a reminder alarm for pending tasks | €3.29 -> Free | End of offer undetermined

Games

These are the premium titles that we can currently get.

Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword | Fight | €0.59 -> Free | Offer ends August 20

| Fight | €0.59 -> Free | Offer ends August 20 [ VIP ] Dungeon and Slayer | RPG | €9.99 -> Free | Offer ends August 20

| RPG | €9.99 -> Free | Offer ends August 20 Pixel Blade M VIP | Action RPG | €1.79 -> Free | Offer ends August 20

| Action RPG | €1.79 -> Free | Offer ends August 20 Mystic Guardian PV: Action RPG | Action RPG | €3.59 -> Free | Offer ends August 21

| Action RPG | €3.59 -> Free | Offer ends August 21 Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower PV | Letters | €3.59 -> Free | Offer ends August 21

| Letters | €3.59 -> Free | Offer ends August 21 Bug Dolls – Horror Game | Action | €4.49 -> Free | Offer ends August 22

| Action | €4.49 -> Free | Offer ends August 22 Epic Heroes War – Premium | Action and strategy | €0.59 -> Free | Offer ends August 23

| Action and strategy | €0.59 -> Free | Offer ends August 23 Hero Z | Action and shots | €2.29 -> Free | Offer ends August 23

| Action and shots | €2.29 -> Free | Offer ends August 23 League of Stickman – Best action game(Dreamsky) | Action RPG | €0.59 -> Free | Offer ends August 24

| Action RPG | €0.59 -> Free | Offer ends August 24 League of Stickman 2020- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) | Fight | €0.59 -> Free | Offer ends August 24

| Fight | €0.59 -> Free | Offer ends August 24 Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon | Card Combat | €1.19 -> Free | Offer ends August 24

| Card Combat | €1.19 -> Free | Offer ends August 24 Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky) Stickman War Z-zombie | Fight | €0.59 -> Free | Offer ends August 24

| Fight | €0.59 -> Free | Offer ends August 24 Stickman Warriors Dragon Super | Fight | €0.59 -> Free | Offer ends August 24

| Fight | €0.59 -> Free | Offer ends August 24 Stickman Legends: Shadow War | Fight | €0.79 -> Free | Offer ends August 26

| Fight | €0.79 -> Free | Offer ends August 26 Let the Pharaoh Free | puzzles | €0.89 -> Free | End of offer undetermined

Personalization

Finally, here we have a few customization packs for Android.

wave live wallpaper | Live Wallpapers | €1.99 -> Free | Offer ends August 20

| Live Wallpapers | €1.99 -> Free | Offer ends August 20 asteroid | Custom Icon Pack for Android | €0.69 -> Free | Offer ends August 20

| Custom Icon Pack for Android | €0.69 -> Free | Offer ends August 20 Valentine Premium – Icon Pack | Custom Icon Pack for Android | €0.59 -> Free | Offer ends August 22

Happy weekend!