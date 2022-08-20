10 artists who carry the name of Bolivia abroad – eju.tv

In the national month, we value the work of 10 Bolivian singers, musicians, actors and performers who conquered audiences worldwide.

Source: Network One

Bolivian talent is for export and this is demonstrated by hundreds of artists who have achieved international recognition with their creations.

From musicians to actors, through producers and composers, compatriots leave the name of Bolivia high abroad.

In this note, we review the achievements of 10 Bolivian artists, who, despite having emigrated, do not leave their tricolor behind.

Milton Cortez, the actor who came to Netflix and HBO

Singer-songwriter and actor Milton Cortez was born in Trinidad. He entered music from a very early age in the city of Santa Cruz and then moved to Mexico City, where he has lived for more than 20 years.

Among his best-known productions are “The river of this love”, “Like two lovers”, “Only for loving you more”, “Without hurting”, “Very alone”, “Dancer”, “I will not die of love”, ” Giant Lord”, “Casanova”, among others.

In addition, he acted in the Mexican soap operas “Labyrinths of passion”, “DKDA Dreams of youth”, “Salomé”, “Destilando amor”, “Storm in paradise”, “Paquita la del Barrio” and others. She was part of the films “The Andes do not believe in God”, “Generation Trip”, “Christian”, “Castration” and “Forgotten”. He was also part of the well-known Netflix series “Narcos México”. Now, he is getting ready for the premiere of the Bolivian film “Pseudo”, in which he is one of the protagonists and which is part of the HBO catalog.

Luis Gamarra, Unicef ​​ally and opening act for Sebastián Yatra

The young singer and actor Luis Gamarra was born in Santa Cruz and lived in the United States, where he became a finalist in the reality show for singers, American Idol; then he participated in La Banda, which had Ricky Martin, Laura Pausini and Alejandro Sanz as coaches. In addition, he studied at the renowned contemporary music university, Berklee College of Music (Boston) and graduated in Performance and Music Business. He also created the Bolivian Sounds project, with which he sought to support other young people who become professional in the artistic field and recorded a beautiful version of the National Anthem in the Salar de Uyuni.

This year, he released his fourth album “Libre”.

Now, he is an ally of Unicef ​​in a campaign for mental health, with which he launched the single “On a trip” and a cycle of conversations with the same title.

In addition, he was recently the opening act for the concert of the Colombian Sebastián Yatra in the city of Santa Cruz.

Rodrigo Rojas, the musician who fell in love with Mexico

Rodrigo Rojas, musician and composer from La Paz, has lived in Mexico City for 20 years. His music is influenced by trova, pop and rock. He has shared the stage with Ricardo Montaner, Kalimba, Alberto Plaza, Fernando Delgadillo and Alejandro Filio. In 2000, he released his first album “The stories, modern life and you”. Since then he has managed to live from, by and for music. He already has eight albums recorded, seven of them produced in Mexico. The most recent is titled “Cantarsis” and was recorded during the 2020 confinement.

He won the important María Grever scholarship for composers. She has arrived she has performed at the Lunario del Auditorio Nacional, one of the most important stages in Mexico, she filled the place and also recorded a live album.

Giovanna Rivero, Bolivian literature for the world

Giovanna Rivero is currently one of the most international Bolivian writers, she was born in Santa Cruz and lives in the US with her family. She is a writer, with a doctorate in Hispano-American Literature from the University of Florida. She was the winner of the Santa Cruz Municipal Prize for Literature in 1997, the Franz Tamayo Short Story Prize in 2002 and the Cosecha Eñe Prize in 2015.

In 2004 he participated in the prestigious Iowa Writing Program at the University of Iowa, USA. In 2006 she obtained the Fulbright Laspau scholarship through which she did a master’s degree in Hispanic American Literature at the University of Florida, USA. She was a finalist in the Celsius Award for the best published work of science fiction and fantasy in Spanish.

He wrote story books, novels, fiction for young people, academic articles specialized in science fiction, essays and chronicles. His works include “Las camaleonas” (2001), “Contraluna” (2005), “Sangre dulce-Sweet Blood” (2006), “Tukzon, collateral stories” (2008), “Niñas y detectives” (2009), ” The darkest of the forest» (2015), «98 seconds without a shadow» (2016) and «To eat you better» (2015). Precisely “98 seconds no shadow» became a feature film directed by fellow Bolivian Juan Pablo Richter.

🔸Spartacus Award for the best historical novel in Spanish published in 2020: ‘The cook and the oyster’ by Lucía Núñez García, ‘The queen’ by Gabriela Saidon, ‘The voice and the sword’ by Vic Echegoyen and ‘Nemesis’ by Sebastián Roa. pic.twitter.com/IMxd3mTJqn — Continuity Of Books (@cdlbaires) March 22, 2021

Reynaldo Pacheco, from the theater to the big screen with Sandra Bullock

The actor Reynaldo Pacheco was born in the city of La Paz and lives in Los Angeles, USA. He came to the United States on a scholarship to pursue a degree in French, drama and political science at Wabash College, which later allowed him to venture into theater in places like Mexico, Ecuador, London and France.

He received critical acclaim for his moving role in “Our Brand Is Crisis,” opposite Sandra Bullock and Billy Bob Thornton; Produced by George Clooney and Warner Brothers. Her previous credits include a lead role in “Without Men,” opposite Eva Longoria, Kate del Castillo and Judy Reyes. He also starred in “The Man Who Shook the Hand of Vicente Fernandez” alongside legendary Academy Award winner Ernest Borgnine, and had a supporting role in “Beginners,” opposite Ewan McGregor and Academy Award-winning Christopher Plummer. for his performance in this film. She also has a role in “Los Leones”, with international star Ozuna.

He also founded the renowned HAPA Hollywood Academy of Performing Arts and is a co-founder of the non-profit production company Changing Stories. He has also ventured into the world of music. He was nominated in the “Best Supporting Actor” category at the 31st edition of the Imagen Awards, for his outstanding performance in the film “Our Brand is Crisis”.

He recently filmed the Bolivian movie “Fuertes”. He has just released his new film project “La Macana”, together with the national filmmaker María Mealla.

Claudia Arce, from the catwalks to Televisa

Claudia Arce Lemaitre, from Chuquisaca, is an actress, musical comedy, television and film, singer and composer. She represented Bolivia at Miss Universe in 2009. She was a television presenter, then she decided to settle in Mexico to study acting. She was a musical theater artist in her early days, and she graduated from the Televisa Artistic Education Center, the same company in which she participates in different productions. She participated in the series “La Rosa de Guadalupe” and “Simón Dice”. Her first character on Televisa was “Médicos” in 2019. Later, she got one of the star roles in the telenovela “La desalmada” in which she played Candela, the production’s villain.

He has collaborated with other artists in the musical field since 2019. In 2021 he officially presented a musical project through a Live Acoustic Concert with songs of his own. He recently released his song “Vendehumo.”

Leo Rosas, ‘The Voice’ of Bolivia in Mexico

The Santa Cruz musician Leo Rosas marked a milestone in Bolivian music by becoming the runner-up in the reality show “La Voz” on Tv Azteca. Since then, he lives in Mexico, where he performs on various stages and where he is in charge of the agency of management Mmusicgroupmexico, together with also Bolivian Marian Montero.

He also released the EP «Love without borders«. She received the awards for Best Artist Abroad from Bolivia Music Awards and Latin Vocal of the year from The Orion Star Awards (Dubai). Recently, she released her single and video clip “I prefer your memory”.

Liliana Colanzi, writing and editing

Liliana Colanzi is a writer, editor and journalist born in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, she also lives in the United States. She studied Social Communication at UPSA, Latin American Studies at the University of Cambridge and has a doctorate in Comparative Literature from Cornell University.

He won the 2015 Aura Estrada Literature Prize, was a finalist for the Gabriel García Márquez Hispano-American Short Story Prize in 2017 and won the Ribera del Duero prize in 2022. He directs Dum Dum Editora and his main works include “Permanent Vacations” (2010), “The wave” (2014), “Our dead world” (2016) and “You shine in the dark” (2022).

The New York City International Book Fair congratulates the Bolivian writer and editor, academic at Cornell University, Liliana Colanzi, for having received the Ribera del Duero Award for Short Narrative. !! Congratulations!! pic.twitter.com/k0Y9yZcEpj — FILNYC (@fil_nyc) March 25, 2022

Ignacio Val, on the screens of Times Square

Ignacio Val is a Bolivian artist based in the city of Los Angeles, California. He released the EP “Si Mañana No Hay Mañana”, which was launched in style in the United States, becoming the first Bolivian artist to reach the screens of Times Square, one of the most emblematic places in the city of New York.

With this production, the singer-songwriter paved the way for the development of his career in Mexico, remaining in the public’s taste as one of the most interesting artists on the current independent music scene. He has shared the stage with international artists such as Enrique Iglesias, Luis Fonsi, David Bisbal, Alejandra Guzmán, and Franco de Vita. During these years he has created a space for his music in the North American market, appearing in several renowned places such as the Nokia Theater, Latin Grammy, among others.

Recently, he released the EP “Live From Hollywood” which follows a completely live concert performed by the singer-songwriter.

Daniela Cajías, with a Goya in her hand

Daniela Cajías was born in 1981 in La Paz. She began her photography studies in Buenos Aires and then continued studies in photography direction at the International Film and TV School of San Antonio de los Baños (Cuba), from where she graduated in 2008. From there she began her professional career working in various national and international projects.

She made history by becoming the first woman to win the Goya Award for Best Cinematography for her work on the Spanish film “Las Niñas”, by Pilar Palomero. That work also earned her other important recognitions. She also worked on “Alcarràs”, the grand winner of the 2022 Berlinale.

Daniela also won the Biznaga de Plata for Best Photography at the Malaga Festival and the award for Best Direction of Photography at the Gaudí Awards for “La Niñas”. These recent successes join others achieved during his years of international career such as “As duas Irenes” (2017), premiered at the Berlinale and with which he received the Mayahuel Award for Best Photography at the Guadalajara International Festival, Mexico, or “The Eternal Night of the Twelve Moons” (2013) also premiered in Berlin and selected to represent Colombia at the Goya Awards, nominated for the Platinum Awards and with which it won the award for Best Photography at the International Film Festival of Costa Rica.

Since 2015 he lives in Spain.