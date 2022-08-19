Zero Conflict #3 is out now!

In August, Iron Man and The Foundation are closer to their goal in the unforgettable interdimensional mini-series FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO CONFLICT, with the third issue going on sale August 17!

The collaborative miniseries between Marvel and Fortnite features some of Marvel’s greatest heroes including Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron Man and Shuri, who team up with various Fortnite fighters to find the elusive Crystal Zero.

In part three, the return of an unexpected ally brings Iron Man and the Foundation closer to their goal. Meanwhile, it’s a brutal fight against Stegron and his dinosaur hybrids in the Savage Land, as the search for Crystal Zero intensifies! But Stegron isn’t the only villain interested in Crystal Zero.

Veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage (SPIDER-GEDDON, AVENGERS ACADEMY) teams with Epic Games Creative Director Donald Mustard and artist Sergio Davila (CAPTAIN MARVEL) in this five-part miniseries that will have huge ramifications on both! universes!

Where to buy Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Conflict #3

FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO CONFLICT #3 went on sale in Mexico at the same time as in the United States, on August 17, 2022. You can find it in Sanborns, Mix-Up, newsstands, Panini Stores, as well as in the panini online store

Each number includes a redeemable code to unlock cosmetic digital bonuses in Fortnite. By collecting all 5 codes you can unlock a sixth code for the game. This third issue includes a weapon item inspired by Wolverine, the mutant with the adamantium claws.

Readers who purchase your comic will receive the free cosmetic items in Fortnite by entering the code that comes inside the tome (and be the first to own them!). A week later, the cosmetics will be available in the Fortnite in-game item shop. But beware, the cosmetic items for numbers 4 and 5 will be exclusive to PANINI and you can only find them in the Fortnite X Marvel: Zero Conflict comics.

