“You’ve Seen It All”: Chris Hemsworth on His Nudity in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ – Movie News

One of the most remembered scenes of ‘Thor: Love and thunder’ is the one where the God of Thunder is in front of Zeus, who out of nowhere… takes off all his clothes. Chris Hemsworth recently took up the subject of his nudity in Tika Waititi’s movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder It is already in theaters around the world with the great return of Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor and the debut of Christian Bale in the MCU under the guise of the butcher god’s evil Gorr. Although the Taika Waititi film is full of action and comedy scenes, the nude of the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) will remain in the minds of the fandom for a long time.

This moment is accompanied by an inevitable sense of humor after Zeus (Russell Crowe) decides to rip his new visitor’s clothes off. In interview with ET Canadathe actor of spider’s head Y rescue mission, returned to this topic, yes, with a necessary sense of humor; he even came up with a theory about…a north star?



“It was always my goal from the first time I played Thor shirtless”the Australian actor joked. “The North Star said that one day it was going to take everything away from me”.

He also mentioned that if he ever gets another chance to film nude within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, maybe the best option would be… don’t take off your clothes and try a new way to surprise the public.

“If I ever do another one, we can’t take anything else off. I could be fully clothed for the entire movie, which would be shocking! It’s all downhill from here”recounted in a light tone about his now famous nude.

don't forget that Thor: Love and Thunderalso features performances by Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff.