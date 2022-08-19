WWE will announce a replacement in the Women’s Tag Team tournament on SmackDown

In the past week, WWE A tournament began on RAW and SmackDown to choose the new owners of the company’s Women’s Tag Team Championship. These titles were vacated in May following the backstage scandal involving then-champions Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Originally, the first round of the women’s competition was to end tonight in Friday Night SmackDown with Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark facing Natalya and Sonya Deville. However, a last minute absence by the NXT 2.0 representative team would have forced a last minute replacement.



PWInsider has confirmed the absence of Nikkita Lyons backstage of the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Given the lack of one of the competitors for tonight, the news portal has also reported that Toxic Attraction are in the enclosure for an appearance on Friday Night SmackDown. This series of reports indicates that Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will replace their partners of NXT 2.0 in the last match of the first round of the tag team tournament.



WWE has not been publicly expressed Regarding the dismissal of Nikkita Lyons or the reasons for which it would have occurred. PWInsider stated that this decision was made just hours before tonight’s episode. More news regarding this modification of the billboard is expected in the coming hours.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.