WWE: UK talent could go to the US

According to the journalist Dave Meltzer, WWE would have in a kind of “test” the fighters of the UK division Y could be shipped to the United Statesor as it has happened during the day, let them be definitively fired. Also, he added that they plan to close the NXT UK brand.

With the imminent arrival of a new brand: NXT EuropeWWE has made a unexpected wave of layoffs within the UK talent. This September 4, to take advantage of the departure of the main roster to Wales, the company will celebrate NXT Worlds Collide 2022something that according to Meltzer would mark the end of the UK split.

As a result of this possible closure of the British brand, WWE would be planning to send competitors from the United Kingdom to the United States and, in case they do not wish to do so, they would be unfortunately permanently fired by the company. We will have to wait how this issue progresses in the following days. Here’s some information from Meltzer:



NXT UK was created six years ago, in 2016to give greater expansion to WWE NXT and a place to the British wrestling scene. In January 2017, it was carried out the first tournament to crown the new UK champion, being Tyler Bate the winner over Pete Dunne in the final that was played in Blackpool, England. Later, in 2018would start the weekly program in different cities of Great Britain.

