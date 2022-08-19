WWE releases new ‘banners’ for RAW and SmackDown on its website

WWE has recently released new banners for its main brands.

When we visit the official WWE website, and we go to the ‘shows’ section, we can see how the company organizes its five brands (RAW, SmackDown, NXT 2.0, NXT UK and NXT Level Up) in completely different blocks. On their respective covers, we can see the most prominent superstars of each brand.

A few hours ago, WWE has releasedafter more than a few months, some completely renewed ‘banners’ for RAW and SmackDown. These ‘banners’ are available on the official website. As we can see, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns are the great protagonists of the blue brand. On the other hand, Bobby Lashley and Bianca Belair are at the forefront on RAW.

At the moment, it is not known if the headers of the rest of the brands will be changed, although taking into account the large number of changes that could be made to the roster soon, it is most likely that the company will take the step of modifying them soon.

