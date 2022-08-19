WWE: Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster are fired

A few minutes ago, WWE carried out a wave of layoffs within the United Kingdom division of NXT, being Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster one of the most prominent names of the brand who have been released from their contracts with the company.

Since the announcement of the creation of NXT Europeand an exclusive Premium Live Event from NXT in Welsh during the weekend of WWE Clash at the Castle: World’s Collidea few hours ago, the company has followed up with a surprise wave of layoffs of the talent of NXT UK.

The Welsh Mark Andrews had been in WWE since 2017being the Ttournament for the UK Championship his first participation in the company, where he ended up losing in the semifinal against Peter Dunne. Later, he would be paired with his fellow indies, Morgan Webster, and they would be champions in pairs of the brand in 2019.



Flash Morgan Webster would arrive at the company in 2018as part of the second tournament for the United Kingdom Championship, in which he would reach the final and would fall in a Four Way against Noam Dar. Webster rotated, as did Andrews, between NXT UK and 205 Livethe cruise ship program that WWE had at the time.

