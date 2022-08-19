WWE makes a personnel cut in NXT UK

Following the surprise announcement of the restructuring of the NXT UKWWE has started a series of staff cuts within the development territory in London. Sean Ross Sapp confirmed the departure of multiple competitors in a list that grew over the hours.

The list has spared no stellar talent and competitors lower category. The first surprise on the list was the team of Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews, one of the pioneers of the brand and former tag team champions. Others like The Wild Boar and Jack Starz decided to step forward and confirm their dismissal on social networks.

Hours later, new names were confirmed by PWInsider after being moved to the Alumni section of WWE.com. Established NXT UK competitors like Trent Seven, Xia Brookside and Sid Scala were the most recent to be released from their contracts. If the non-competition clause is fulfilled, the talents fired during the day they will have to wait until September 17, 2022 to get back into action.

As we mentioned above, this fact emerges hours after the announcement of NXT Europe. WWE confirmed a replacement for NXT UK after suspending the next days of recordings and advancing the winner of the United Kingdom Championship before the broadcast of the tournament. The new European development brand will arrive in 2023, while NXT UK will continue broadcasting until the PLE Worlds Collide next September 4.



Layoffs WWE NXT UK August 18, 2022

love him

Amir Jordan

Ashton Smith

dani moon

Dave Mastiff

Eddie Dennis

Emily McKenzie

Flash Morgan Webster

Jack Starz

Kenny Williams

Mark Andrews

nina samuels

Primate

Sam Gradwell

Saxon Huxley

Sha Samuels

Sid Scale

T Bone

Theoman

Trent Seven

Wild Boar

Xia Brooksside



(list under development)

