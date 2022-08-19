WWE fires several NXT UK superstars (UPDATED)

WWE fires several NXT UK superstars following the announcement of NXT Europe.

This morning, WWE confirmed that from now on NXT UK would change completely and that its place would be taken by NXT Europe, a new brand that would seek to include more European countries such as France, Germany or Italy, among many others. Due to this, the company has decided to dispense with the contract of several superstars of the British brand. Below is the updated list.

Flash Morgan Webster

Mark Andrews

Jack Starz

Wild Boar

Emily McKenzie

Dave Mastiff

Ashton Martin

RohanRaja

Sha Samuels

Primate

dani moon

nina samuels

Trent Seven

love him

Xia Brooksside

Sid Cala

T Bone

Saxson Huxley

Eddie Dennis

Kenny Williams

Sam Gradwell

Theoman

Amir Jordan

With the arrival of NXT Europe, WWE intends to completely restructure its development territory in Europe, so it is expected that more superstars related to NXT UK will be fired in the coming hours. We will update the list as more names become known.

