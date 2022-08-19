Wolverhampton signs Matheus Nunes for a record amount

wolverhampton completed the most expensive signing in its history by acquiring the Portuguese midfielder on Thursday Matheus Nunes of Sporting Lisbon for an initial amount of 45 million euros (45.8 million dollars).

The figure paid dwarfs the 35 million pounds (then 45 million dollars that the wolves disbursed to porto by Fabio Silva — a striker who is currently on loan to Belgian club Anderlecht — in 2020.

Nunes signed a five-year contract. Born in Brazilthe 23-year-old could represent Portugal in the next World Cup after debuting with the Portuguese national team last year. He has eight games with the national team and has signed a goal.

“Matheus had two excellent seasons at the top level in Portugal with Sporting and is recognized as one of the best prospects in world football,” said Wolves chief executive Jeff Shi. “We are delighted that he chose the Premier League and Wolves as the next step in what we hope will be a fantastic race.”

It treats of the third signing that close the wolves during this pass market. Coach Bruno Lage’s team also acquired the Portuguese striker Valencia’s Goncalo Guedes and Irish defender Nathan Collins after Burnley’s relegation.

The squad is loaded with Portuguese internationals, including Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Nelson Semedo and Pedro Neto

