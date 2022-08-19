Will Smith’s Reputation Seriously Damaged by Oscar Slap, New Figures Say

On March 27 of this year, one of the most controversial events on television in the last decade was broadcast live worldwide: Will Smith slapping Chris Rock for making a Jada Pinkett Smith joke. It all happened during the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards, after Rock include the wife of Smith in his comedy routine and made a joke in which he mentioned the actress’s alopecia.

As soon as Rock finished telling that joke, Will Smith, without thinking twice, went on stage at the Dolby theater and slapped the comedian, an action that immediately caused a dense atmosphere in the event. Later, Smith He went back to his seat and yelled at Rock: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!” Both the attendees, as well as the people who tuned in to the event from the comfort of their homes, were shocked by the behavior of the Men in Black star – 92%, because absolutely no one expected that the actor could behave in such a violent way in said ceremony.

Of course the reprehensible conduct of Will in the important event it was not overlooked, and as a punishment, the high command of the Academy ended up vetoing the actor from the famous award ceremony for 10 years. In addition to this conviction, the career of Will Smith She was severely affected by what happened, because on top of the endless criticism of her behavior, several of her projects were canceled or left hanging in the balance.

Some time ago, Will Smith He used to be one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood, with thousands of fans admiring him for his charisma and likeable personality. However, after the disastrous event at the Oscars, his reputation has been seriously damaged, confirms a recent report backed by official figures from Q Scores. Yes ok Will has apologized to the victim and the public on multiple occasions for his impulsive behavior, the actor’s reputation continues to suffer.

Before the slap to Rock, Smith He was among the most appreciated actors in Hollywood, along with Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington. According to the new Q Scores obtained by Variety (via Screenrant), after the slap, the positive rating of Smith in QScore plummeted from 39 to 24 points, meaning that now only 24 percent of those surveyed have a positive view of Smith.

For many years, the Q Scores they have been the industry standard for quantifying a star’s popularity and reputation with the public. In the case of Smithits QScore he fell in a hurry after the slap, clearly indicating that his previous reputation was badly damaged by his outburst at the Oscars. Without a doubt, this event has left an indelible mark on the career of Smithand while the actor may continue in different projects, his reputation has already been severely affected.

