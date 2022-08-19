Will Smith’s reputation is seriously damaged after the slap at the Oscars

MADRID, 19 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

Although almost five months have passed since the celebration of the 94th Oscar Awardsthese continue to bring queue for the slap Will Smith gave Chris Rock when he did a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. despite doing a video in which he apologized last July, the actor’s reputation has been severely damagedto the point that it seems difficult for him to raise his head again.

According to a poll conducted by Q Scores for Variety, prior to the incident, Smith was among the most beloved and acclaimed actors in Hollywoodhis popularity was on a par with Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington, ranking between the 5 or 10 highest rated male performerswhen getting 39% positive opinion by those surveyed, surpassing other well-known names such as Keanu Reeves or Dwayne Johnson, who have 37% and 36% positive opinions.

However, after the slap, the public’s perception of the Oscar winner for ‘The Williams method’ It has been plummeted to 24%losing 15 points. On the contrary, negative opinions about Smith have tripledSo in January of this year, only 8% of those surveyed had a bad perception of the interpreter, compared to 26% who had it in the past month of July, four months after the incident.

Q Scores has conducted semi-annual surveys between January and July, in which it has requested the opinion of 1,800 American viewers over the age of six. Among the male actors with the highest ratings, he leads the list Morgan Freeman (with 44% favorable opinions), followed by Tom Hanks (43%) and Samuel L Jackson (37%).

He has not been the only one whose image has been terribly damaged, as Jada Pinkett-Smith’s unpopularity has skyrocketed. In January of this year, the unfavorable opinions about the actress were from a 29%a figure that rises to 44% in the month of July. On the other hand, the interpreter did not enjoy popularity after the slap, because in January 2022, only 13% of those surveyed had a favorable opinion of herfigure that it dropped to 6% after the incident.

Who has not won or lost in this controversy has been Chris Rock. Before the slap, the actor and comedian had a 20% favorable opinions and 14% unfavorable opinionsboth numbers remain after the hit.





Although the months go by, it seems that the controversy will not leave the actor alone, at least in the short term. On the other hand, it is noteworthy that, despite the judicial scandal that has been going on for several months, Johnny Depp maintain 35% favorable reviewsa figure that has remained stable throughout the process.

“A VERY SIGNIFICANT AND PRECIPITATE DECLINE”

For Henry Schafer, Executive Vice President of Q Scores, even though the slap has caused “a very significant and precipitous decline” in popularityThis is not to say that public opinion will turn its back on Smith in the long run. “[Su impopularidad] It is not as bad as other celebrities who have experienced real controversies that have severely damaged their image”declared to the American media, citing the case of the controversy that Tiger Woods experienced after revealing his marital infidelity in 2009.

Almost five months after the incidents, several of the actor’s projects, such as ‘Emancipation’, ‘I am legend 2’ or ‘Bad Boys 4’ are paralyzed while the studios assess the risks involved in continuing to work with the interpreter.

It remains to be seen what they will be. long term consequences of the apology video made by the actor, although Schafer has already warned that rehabilitating his image will not be quick. “Much depends on his personality and how the resurrection of his image is pursued”he concluded.