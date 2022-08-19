Will Smith’s double interests adult film producer: “Pass me your phone”

In recent weeks, a Peruvian adult film production company has gained popularity on social networks for including iconic characters such as ‘Trujillo lollipop’ and the ‘Panther of Callao’. After this boom, the producer was proposed to go after Will Smith’s double and they responded; “something can come out”.

One of the producers of Inka Productions, the audiovisual house where adult films with characters from Peruvian popular culture have been filmed, was interviewed on the YouTube channel Moloko Podcast. During the conversation a series of requests or recommendations for future filming came up and one of them had to do with Will Smith’s double.

When the hosts of the program read the proposal of one of his followers to include Will Smith’s double, the producer did not hesitate to respond.

“Hire the Smith impersonator to see how delicious it is,” was the proposal of a follower of the program. The response from the representative of Inka Productions was immediate, “Pass me his number and something can be done.”

What characters have appeared in Inka Productions?

The last character to appear in an adult film shoot was the ‘Pantera del Callao’, a faithful fan of Sport Boys, but before the pink mascot, ‘Lollipop Trujillo’ was the star pull and this generated several comments between good and bad .