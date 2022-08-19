Will Reunite in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Prequel

The first barbie movie images prepared by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach gave a lot of themselves in networks for the clothing and styling of margot robbie and, especially, of Ryan Gosling. The photographs fueled the curiosity to see their work together. Luckily, it seems that the collaboration between the two will continue beyond her incarnations of the iconic doll and her boyfriend Ken, as the performer sounds like an addition to the prequel to Ocean’s Eleven that the actress will star.

The news that Gosling is in talks to join the cast in a relevant role has been given PuckNews and from there it has transcended in American and international media. The project will be developed in 2023 and it is confirmed that Jay Roach will direct it (the Austin Powers trilogy, Her parents, Trumbo) who already coincided with Robbie in the interesting The scandal (2019), for which the actress was nominated for an Oscar.





Not many details are known about the story itself beyond the fact that it will initially take place in Europe in the 1960s.hence it is thought that it will be conceived as a prequel to Ocean’s Eleven (2001), the wonderful first installment of the trilogy of far-fetched and perfect hits signed by Steven Soderbergh, iconic for its narrative style and for its brilliant cast, with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon at the helm. The rumored context in the 60s involves a journey because the original film (Soderbergh’s was a remake) was released then.

It should be remembered that the Ocean’s brand had a female variant in 2018, Ocean’s 8, flat in terms of suggestion and with Sandra Bullock as the leader of a group of thieves and sister of Danny OceanClooney’s character. Gary Ross took care of her.

Since PuckNews point out that the new film by Ocean’s will have more budget than the previous onesdetail in line with the affirmations that it is one of the next strong bets of Warner.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up for our newsletter.