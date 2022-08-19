Why Rachel Zegler Will Be An Anti-Katniss In The Hunger Games Prequel? I Cinema PREMIERE

In 2015, the franchise The Hunger Games came to an end, at least for a few years, as its prequel, Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents, is already in production. Fans of this book are very excited to learn how Panem’s past will be brought to the big screen and how the 10th Hunger Games will be portrayed. And no one better to tell us about what we can expect in this prequel than Francis Lawrence, director of the film.

Lawrence directed the last three films of the original saga (Catching Fire, Mockingjay part 1 Y mockingjay part 2), therefore, knows this dystopian world better than anyone. Jennifer Lawrence achieved world fame playing Katniss Everdeen, and now she will be Rachel Zegler (Love without barriers), who takes the main female role in this long-awaited prequel: Lucy Gray. How different will her character be compared to Katniss?

“It’s not a trial, but Lucy Gray is the anti-Katniss. She is a music lover, she is an interpreter, charming. Snow has never met a girl like her,” Lawrence explained (via).

President Snow was played by Donald Sutherland in the previous films.

The story is set decades before the events we saw in the 2012 film. Coriolanus Snow is a very ambitious young man, capable of anything to gain power. But at one point he has to decide between following his path to success in Panem, or his heart. The latter finds himself captivated by Lucy Gray, a District 12 tribute whom he must mentor before he enters the Hunger Games.

“He is a young man finding his place in the world, but also making choices that foreshadow the man he is becoming. He is a man who changes the way he is because of his desire to control everything. But he is also drawn to a woman who threatens everything she thought she wanted,” he added.

Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents represents a new challenge for the minds behind the franchise. The film will not take place in the environments already seen in the previous films. Likewise, it seeks to build impressive characters that manage to empathize with the new generations and with those who became fans of the saga from the first moment.

“Stylistically it’s very different, especially in terms of design, characters and point of view,” says Nina Jacobson, producer of the franchise.

“Having the opportunity to show a different side of Panem at another time in its history is very exciting. We were able to redo District 12, the Capitol, and, of course, build a new arena. We’ll get a little background on Katniss. Obviously they will know more about Snow and the history of the Games, ”adds Lawrence.

Do you think the prequel to The Hunger Games match the quality (or success) of the previous tapes? Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents will hit theaters on November 17, 2023. They star Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Peter Dinklage, and the newly confirmed Viola Davis, who will play the villain of the story.