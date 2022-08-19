Why Jennifer Lawrence decided not to have Instagram

In the last decade, Jennifer Lawrence She became one of the favorite actresses for all Hollywood producers. The actress who has just celebrated her 32nd birthday demonstrated, throughout her talented career, all her ability to put herself in the shoes of any character, generating critically applauded performances.

But her acting talent is in her blood, because at just 20 years old she became the youngest actress to be nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actress category, which she was only able to obtain two years after that nomination, for his performance in The bright side of life.

Jennifer Lawrence.

If you review the career of Jennifer Lawrencewithout a doubt it was her interpretation of Katniss Everdeen in the many films of the saga of The Hunger Games the one that allowed him to draw the attention of the whole world, gain fame and popularity. But the most valuable thing about his public profile is that all his fame is due one hundred percent to his profession.

The X-Men star is one of the few Hollywood stars under 40 who does not have an Instagram account, a place where several figures reap millions by associating themselves with brands or assuming commercial commitments. Her only social network is Twitter, in which she is only dedicated to doing activism in favor of women.

what happens with Jennifer Lawrence It is that from a very young age she knew that she was going to be famous and that led her to start working in the industry when she was 14 years old. However, she knew how to choose what kind of profile she wanted to maintain, being one hundred percent professional and making it clear that her fame is due to her talent and that her private life has nothing to do with her career.

In addition, the actress has a bad experience with the Internet. A few years ago, a series of private images of him began to circulate on various sites and social networks after a hack. Those pictures of her had been taken by her and sent to her partner at the time. At that moment, Jennifer Lawrence He stated: “It is a sexual crime. The feeling was as if the entire planet had gang-raped me.”