Why did one of Ben Affleck’s daughters refuse to attend his wedding with JLo?

Last weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said yes in a private ceremony in Las Vegas, as ‘The Bronx diva’ announced on her private blog, OnTheJLo.

With the best witnesses you can imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and handed each other the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. assured.

At the celebration, the couple was accompanied by their closest loved ones, including their children. The Twins Emma and Max, of 14 years, seraphine 13 years old and Samuel of 10 years. However, the great absentee was Violet, 16 years old, daughter that the actor had with Jennifer Garner.

Away from the media, JLo and Ben, after 21 years of knowing each other, pronounced their wedding vows. Photo: Instagram

The reason Violet didn’t attend her father’s wedding

Sources close to the couple assured that the eldest daughter of the Batman protagonist refused to go to her father’s wedding with Jennifer Lopez due to the extreme loyalty she has with her mother, actress Jennifer Garner. Although the protagonist of “Yes I was 30” did not refuse her children to attend the wedding of her ex, the young woman decided to accompany her mother that weekend.

While Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed their wedding in Las Vegas, Garner posted on his Instagram account a photo of him spending the weekend in California’s Lake Tahoe, however, Violet did not appear in the photos.

